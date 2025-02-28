The Brick !?:NEW WORKS 2025 Begins This April

Festival will present 32 artists over 15 nights.
The Brick has announced ?!: New Works Festival, running April 8-26, 2025 at The Brick Theater (579 Metropolitan Ave). The festival will present 32 artists across 15 unique lineups over 3 weeks.
The spiritual successor to The Exponential Festival, ?!:New Works 2025 features a veritable slew of experiment(al)(ing) artists from a variety of disciplines presenting brand new work. Working it out. With each other. With you.
Night 1 - April 8
Yehuda L. Hyman/Mystical Feet Company | Hannah Mitchell | Jen Diaz | Thomas Tait
Night 2 - April 9
Jen Diaz | Isa Spector | A Brenner O'Brien Joint | hillary bonhomme
Night 3 - April 10
Yehuda Hyman | Radical Evolution | A Brenner O'Brien Joint | Jing Dong & Xiao Liu
Night 4 - April 11
Isa Spector | Hillary Bonhomme | Sophie McIntosh | Radical Evolution
Night 5 - April 12
Hannah Mitchell | Jing Dong & Xiao Liu | Sophie McIntosh | Meghan Robichaud
Night 6 - April 15
Seth Bockley/Make New Species | Rae Su & Paolina Gómez Gonzales | Dan Hasse | Jo Warren
Night 7 - April 16
JoyBoy da Clown | Prostalgia HD | Lucyana Randall & Ryland Duncan | Sophie Tegenu
Night 8 - April 17
Matt Romein | Seth Bockley/Make New Species | Rae Su & Paulina Gonzales | Jo Warren | Meaghan Robichaud
Night 9 - April 18
Matt Romein | Sidney San Martin | JoyBoy da Clown | Sophie Tegenu
Night 10 - April 19
Sidney San Martin | Lucyana Randall & Ryland Duncan | Prostalgia HD | Dan Hasse
Night 11 - April 22
Emma Callahan | Opal Elwell | Emmanuelle Zagoria / The Department NYC | Billy McEntee
Night 12 - April 23
Daphne Silbiger | Yiseul LeMieux | Opal Elwell | Emmanuelle Zagoria / The Department NYC | Brandon Rumaker
Night 13 - April 24
The Duchess Carpathia Bouffray | Annabel Heacock & Valen-Marie Santos | Company | Brian Bock + Derek Smith
Night 14 - April 25
The Duchess Carpathia Bouffray | Daphne Silbiger | Annabel Heacock & Valen-Marie Santos | Billy McEntee
Night 15 - April 26
Emma Callahan | Yiseul LeMieux | Company | Brandon Rumaker | Brian Bock + Derek Smith
