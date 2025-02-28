News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Brick !?:NEW WORKS 2025 Begins This April

Festival will present 32 artists over 15 nights.

By: Feb. 28, 2025
The Brick !?:NEW WORKS 2025 Begins This April Image
The Brick has announced ?!: New Works Festival, running April 8-26, 2025 at The Brick Theater (579 Metropolitan Ave). The festival will present 32 artists across 15 unique lineups over 3 weeks.

The spiritual successor to The Exponential Festival, ?!:New Works 2025 features a veritable slew of experiment(al)(ing) artists from a variety of disciplines presenting brand new work. Working it out. With each other. With you.

?!: NEW WORKS 2025 FESTIVAL

WEEK 1

Night 1 - April 8

Yehuda L. Hyman/Mystical Feet Company | Hannah Mitchell | Jen Diaz | Thomas Tait

Night 2 - April 9

Jen Diaz | Isa Spector | A Brenner O'Brien Joint | hillary bonhomme

Night 3 - April 10

Yehuda Hyman | Radical Evolution | A Brenner O'Brien Joint | Jing Dong & Xiao Liu

Night 4 - April 11

Isa Spector | Hillary Bonhomme | Sophie McIntosh | Radical Evolution

Night 5 - April 12

Hannah Mitchell | Jing Dong & Xiao Liu | Sophie McIntosh | Meghan Robichaud 

WEEK 2

Night 6 - April 15

Seth Bockley/Make New Species | Rae Su & Paolina Gómez Gonzales | Dan Hasse | Jo Warren

Night 7 - April 16

JoyBoy da Clown | Prostalgia HD | Lucyana Randall & Ryland Duncan | Sophie Tegenu

Night 8 - April 17

Matt Romein | Seth Bockley/Make New Species | Rae Su & Paulina Gonzales | Jo Warren | Meaghan Robichaud

Night 9 - April 18

Matt Romein | Sidney San Martin | JoyBoy da Clown | Sophie Tegenu 

Night 10 - April 19

Sidney San Martin | Lucyana Randall & Ryland Duncan | Prostalgia HD | Dan Hasse

WEEK 3

Night 11 - April 22

Emma Callahan | Opal Elwell | Emmanuelle Zagoria / The Department NYC | Billy McEntee

Night 12 - April 23

Daphne Silbiger | Yiseul LeMieux | Opal Elwell | Emmanuelle Zagoria / The Department NYC | Brandon Rumaker

Night 13 - April 24

The Duchess Carpathia Bouffray | Annabel Heacock & Valen-Marie Santos | Company | Brian Bock + Derek Smith

Night 14 - April 25

The Duchess Carpathia Bouffray | Daphne Silbiger | Annabel Heacock & Valen-Marie Santos | Billy McEntee

Night 15 - April 26

Emma Callahan | Yiseul LeMieux | Company | Brandon Rumaker | Brian Bock + Derek Smith 



