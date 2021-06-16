The Asian American Arts Alliance Announces THE MEMORY OF WATER

The Asian American Arts Alliance (A4), in partnership with Restart Stages, presents The Memory of Water, a full-length creative collaboration between beat-based experimental artist Ravish Momin, performing as Sunken Cages and composer/performer Migiwa "Miggy" Miyajima with her quintet.

This performance, which celebrates the mosaic-like patchwork of Asian American Pacific Islander identity and speaks to this current moment of renewal and civic collaboration, will take place on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park.

Curated by the Asian American Arts Alliance, The Memory of Water will illuminate the power of oceans, with visuals depicting how water shapes our lives and music that evokes memories of the Japanese waters and the tenacious resiliency of the 2011 tsunami survivors. The performance will open with a set by Sunken Cages, accompanied by guest dancer Ishita Mili, followed by a set of original compositions by Miyajima's quintet featuring musicians Steve Wilson, Freddie Hendrix, Pete McCann, and Noriko Ueda.

The program will feature an interlude with the world premiere of "The Golden Miracles," composed by Miyajima, featuring a blending of Sunken Cages' beguiling visual and electronic textures alongside the acoustics of Miyajima's ensemble. "Miracles" is dedicated to all American immigrants, the ancestors of today's New Yorkers, who came here from beyond our immediate waters.

Ravish Momin as Sunken Cages says of "The Golden Miracles", "I wanted to focus on the tension between the acoustic piano which, to me, represents water and life and the electronic sounds which evoke industrialization, to create a part that achieves a harmony between the sounds."

On her shared collaboration with Sunken Cages, Miggy Miyajima says, "It's like the short version of what we do here in New York: together, we spotlight our differences, and that makes our work and life that much more attractive. I thought, this is why I don't want to leave New York. The hope is that everyone who experiences the performance can feel the energy of New York stemming from our different genre and disparate sounds."

The Memory of Water will be presented as part of Restart Stages, the new outdoor performing arts center constructed on the Lincoln Center campus. As New York emerges from this pandemic, Lincoln Center has 10 outdoor performance and rehearsal spaces and civic venues to help kickstart the performing arts sector and contribute to the revival of New York City. Visit RestartStages.org for more.

"We are thrilled to present these outstanding artists in partnership with Lincoln Center. While Sunken Cages and Miyajima represent only two of the thousands of talented artists that A4 works with, we hope that audiences will appreciate the diversity of expression they bring and reconsider what Asian American music means today." says Lisa Gold, Executive Director of A4.

Free tickets to attend The Memory of Water will be made available through the TodayTixLottery, the Official Ticketing Partner of Restart Stages. The TodayTix Lottery will open for entries two weeks before the performance and close three days prior to the performance at 12:59 p.m. Attendees who secure tickets will be required to follow safety protocols and follow recommended guidelines as the public health situation evolves. For more information, visit TodayTix.com or download the TodayTix app.