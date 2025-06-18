THE EXTRAORDINARIES Returns To Brooklyn With A Celebratory Fourth Edition Spotlighting Immigrant Artists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Thursday, July 24, 2025, The Espejo Organization for the Arts (EOarts) will unveil the fourth edition of The Extraordinaries, a groundbreaking exhibition series that honors the creative excellence of foreign-born artists living and working in the United States. Opening at 35 Meadow Street Gallery in Brooklyn, the show brings together over two dozen artists whose cultural and artistic contributions reflect the richness of today's global creative landscape.

Founded by EOarts director Kika Espejo, The Extraordinaries was established to highlight artists who have obtained extraordinary ability visas or permanent residency based on artistic merit. "This platform is dedicated to the creators whose work speaks across borders," says Espejo. "They are not only part of the American arts scene-they are helping to shape its future."

This year's artists were meticulously selected by a distinguished panel of jurors: Subin Yang, the celebrated Korean illustrator whose clients include Google, Apple, and The New York Times, and Octavio Galvis, the Colombian communications and content producer known for his work with global music icons like Juanes and Paulina Rubio, as well as political leaders such as Humberto de la Calle and María Paula Correa.

The lineup includes: Aida Miró (Spain), Naoshi (Japan), Maksym Kazarin (Ukraine), Hildos (Lebanon/Armenia), José Luis Puche (Spain), , Olesia Illyna (Ukraine), Guillermo Serrano Amat (Spain), Kuldeep Singh (India), Gaspar Marquez (Mexico), Julian Montenegro (Colombia), Vu Nguyen (Vietnam), Beatrice Aguirre (Colombia) Crissy Bogusz (UK), Johana & Maxim Kroft (Czech Republic), Daena Lorne (South Africa), Churou Wang (China), Uttara Ramakrishnan (India), Ana Avanzini (Spain), Keerti Nair (India), Xuan Grace Fu (China), Saori Mitome (Japan), Xinyue Wang (China), and Minami Utsutsugawa (Japan).

The evening will also include live performances by Edu Díaz (Spain), presenting a theatrical excerpt, and Cynthia Hu (China), whose solo performance explores identity and movement.

