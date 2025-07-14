Smurfs Join Paramount Pictures To Award $10,000 To Brooklyn Children's Museum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Paramount Pictures has awarded a $10,000 grant to the Brooklyn Children’s Museum (BCM) in celebration of the museum’s 125th anniversary and its SMURFS Summer event. The gift was presented during a festive day of family programming on July 13, with Smurfette, Papa Smurf, and No Name joining Paramount representatives for the occasion.

Held ahead of the upcoming July 18 release of Smurfs, starring Rihanna, SMURFS Summer transformed the Crown Heights museum into a blue-hued playground with a rooftop dance party, art-making in the ColorLab, a museum-wide scavenger hunt, and meet-and-greets with the characters.

“SMURFS Summer was a big blue hit! Everyone loved spending some time with their favorite characters,” said Atiba T. Edwards, President & CEO of Brooklyn Children’s Museum. “We're grateful for Paramount Pictures’ generous support. Play is how children learn best, and partnerships like this help us spark their curiosity and development.”

“Eternally young, the Smurfs continue to embark on new adventures and had a great time at Brooklyn Children’s Museum,” added Jennifer Lynch, Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Social Responsibility for Paramount Pictures. “The Smurf spirit of constant creativity, tolerance, and respect for others can be found throughout BCM. We were proud to bring SMURFS Summer to this Crown Heights institution and to support its continued good work with this funding award.”

Founded in 1899, Brooklyn Children’s Museum is the first children's museum in the world and serves over 300,000 children and caregivers annually with exhibits and programs that explore visual arts, science, and world cultures. Learn more at brooklynkids.org.