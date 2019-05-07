Smith Street Stage Announces Casting For ROMEO AND JULIET
For ten years, Smith Street Stage (Beth Ann Hopkins, Artistic Director), has produced award-winning, high-quality productions of Shakespeare plays in a small city park in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, free of charge. Beginning in 2010 with a five-actor adaptation of Romeo & Juliet, the company has grown from a wild idea to a group featured on nightly news segments, New York Times arts pages, and onstage at the New York Innovative Theater Awards, where in 2014 and 2016 their Shakespeare in Carroll Park productions took home the big prize of Best Revival. This June, Smith Street Stage brings Romeo & Juliet to Carroll Park once again, under the direction of Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy and with new music by Josephine Hurshell-Hobson.
In Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, a long-standing feud between two wealthy families causes both chaos in the city of Verona and tragic results for two young lovers, Romeo and Juliet. Love, vengeance, and an elopement force the star-crossed lovers to grow up quickly - and fate causes them to commit suicide in despair. Smith Street Stage's production is a classic tale of love and loss told in a modern setting in Carroll Park, Brooklyn.
Featuring
Richard Lear* as Lord Capulet
Katie Willmorth* as Juliet
Noah Anderson as Romeo
Lauren Pennline* as Mercutio
Rachel Towne* as Lady Capulet
Cassandra Nwokah* as The Prince
Jeffrey Val Brabant as Benvolio
Rachel Benbow Murdy* as The Nurse
Alex Purcell* as Tybalt
Mahayla Laurence as Balthazar
Joyia D. Bradley as Friar Laurence
*member of Actors Equity Association
Equity Approved Showcase
Romeo and Juliet will begin performances on Wednesday, June 12th.
For more information, visit www.smithstreetstage.org