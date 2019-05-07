Smith Street Stage Announces Casting For ROMEO AND JULIET

For ten years, Smith Street Stage (Beth Ann Hopkins, Artistic Director), has produced award-winning, high-quality productions of Shakespeare plays in a small city park in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, free of charge. Beginning in 2010 with a five-actor adaptation of Romeo & Juliet, the company has grown from a wild idea to a group featured on nightly news segments, New York Times arts pages, and onstage at the New York Innovative Theater Awards, where in 2014 and 2016 their Shakespeare in Carroll Park productions took home the big prize of Best Revival. This June, Smith Street Stage brings Romeo & Juliet to Carroll Park once again, under the direction of Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy and with new music by Josephine Hurshell-Hobson.

In Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, a long-standing feud between two wealthy families causes both chaos in the city of Verona and tragic results for two young lovers, Romeo and Juliet. Love, vengeance, and an elopement force the star-crossed lovers to grow up quickly - and fate causes them to commit suicide in despair. Smith Street Stage's production is a classic tale of love and loss told in a modern setting in Carroll Park, Brooklyn.

Featuring

Richard Lear* as Lord Capulet

Katie Willmorth* as Juliet

Noah Anderson as Romeo

Lauren Pennline* as Mercutio

Rachel Towne* as Lady Capulet

Cassandra Nwokah* as The Prince

Jeffrey Val Brabant as Benvolio

Rachel Benbow Murdy* as The Nurse

Alex Purcell* as Tybalt

Mahayla Laurence as Balthazar

Joyia D. Bradley as Friar Laurence

*member of Actors Equity Association

Equity Approved Showcase

Romeo and Juliet will begin performances on Wednesday, June 12th.

For more information, visit www.smithstreetstage.org





