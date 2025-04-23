Shayok Misha Chowdhury's RHEOLOGY Extends at the Bushwick Starr

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Bushwick Starr has announced an extension of the world premiere of Rheology, written and directed by Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Shayok Misha Chowdhury. Performances now run through May 10, 2025.

In Rheology, Misha joins forces with his physicist mother, Bulbul Chakraborty. Bulbul is obsessed with the mystery of sand: how it flows, like a liquid, but then jams into a solid. Misha is obsessed with his mother. But they're running out of time. In this boundary-pushing new collaboration, an artist son challenges his scientist mother to a high-stakes experiment.

