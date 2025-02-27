Shakespeare & Company to Launch NYC Weekend Actor Training Intensive

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training will launch an addition to its Spring programming - the NYC Weekend Intensive, slated for Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23 in Brooklyn's DUMBO neighborhood.

Designed for professional actors and theater students who seek an introduction to Shakespeare & Company's training methods, as well as alumni who wish to refresh and reconnect with the work, this two-day workshop immerses participants in Shakespeare's text, voice, and movement techniques, led by expert faculty from the Company's world-renowned training program.

The NYC Weekend Intensive is modeled after Shakespeare & Company's flagship Month-long Intensive. Sheila Bandyopadhyay, director of the Center for Actor Training, explained that attendees develop a greater connection to their voices, bodies, and the text through various exercises, monologue work, and personalized coaching - empowering them to bring Shakespeare's characters to life with authenticity and confidence.

"We're thrilled to bring our Weekend Intensive back to New York City," she said. "Our Weekend Intensive offers a unique opportunity for actors to delve into Shakespeare's works with the same physical, emotional, and intellectual approach that defines the Shakespeare & Company actor training aesthetic."

Actors who have completed the Month-long Intensive, Summer Shakespeare Intensive (formerly the Summer Training Institute), or Center for Actor Training Conservatory programs are eligible for a 15% alumni discount on the NYC Weekend Intensive tuition. Members of acting unions and of the Shakespeare Theatre Association (STA) are eligible for a 10% discount on tuition. A student discounted price of $325 is applicable for those currently enrolled as an undergraduate or graduate student, and a BIPOC discounted price of $325 is available for those who identify as Black, Indigenous, or People of Color. Discounts may not be combined.

Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged. For more information or to register, visit shakespeare.org or email training@shakespeare.org.

About Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training

Shakespeare & Company's aesthetic was devised by Founding Artistic Director Tina Packer, Founding Director of Training Kristin Linklater, and a cadre of expert teachers. The Center for Actor Training's approach is continually investigated, redefined, and reinvigorated, and it welcomes actors, directors, writers, and teachers worldwide to work with its faculty.

Comments