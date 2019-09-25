SWEATPANT Confronts Depression And Masculinity In World Premiere

Sweatpant chronicles how the forces of depression and masculinity impact the lives of roommates living together in New York City. Sam and his roommate are faced with the realities of depression in a society that has long stigmatized mental health. In an effort to seek treatment and growth, Sam and his roommate must first process through the influence of masculinity and how it impacts accessibility of treatment and had long stigmatized acknowledgment of depression.

Inspired by community social work practice and studies in clinical mental health treatment, Sweatpant is the inaugural play of Patrick Nicholas, a Brooklyn-based Social Worker.

Saturday October 5th, 2019

6pm and 8pm performances

Eris Revolution (Brooklyn, NY)

Link to tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sweatpant-tickets-64194593758

Runtime: 35 minutes with an improv opening act.

If you or a loved one are experiencing depression, please contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at 800-950-NAMI for resources and support. A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to NAMI.

Sweatpant is an Actor's Equity Approved Showcase

* denotes a member of Actors Equity Association

Sweatpant

Written by Patrick Nicholas

Directed by Max Lorn Krause

Produced and Casted by Helen Huettner and Kelly Glenn

Featuring: Kent Coleman* and Oliver Palmer*





