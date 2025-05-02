STAGE TIME to be Presented at The Slipper Room and The Bell House This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The city's most electric variety experience is heating up for May with two back-to-back nights of bold, genre-blurring performance art. STAGE TIME, the trailblazing nightlife production company founded by Broadway's PJ Adzima (The Book of Mormon), is back with another weekend of unforgettable entertainment: Summer Nights and the Debt Gala. Both shows will take place at the legendary Slipper Room.

Saturday night kicks off with Summer Nights, a sultry installment at the Slipper Room hosted by Go-Go Sovereign Summer Reign. Get ready to sweat glitter at Stage Time's high-voltage Go-Go party - where the energy is hotter than a rooftop in July. Every other Saturday, the room pulses with body, heat, and pure queer joy as dancers light up the stage and the beats don't quit.

On Sunday, The Debt Gala returns to Brooklyn's Bell House on Sunday, May 4, 2025, as the accessible and inclusive alternative to the Met Gala. The event swaps formality for fun, reshaping the traditional gala experience into an open celebration for all, centering economic justice and the struggle to afford rising costs of care. Stage Time curates the night with the best of New York nightlife entertainment.

"We are thrilled to bring our unique brand of nightlife to the Debt Gala's important cause," said Stage Time's PJ Adzima. "This night is about more than just glamour and glitter-it's about community, visibility, and solidarity. We're proud to stand with an event that uplifts voices, challenges systems, and reminds us that performance can be an act of resistance."

With multiple monthly productions, STAGE TIME has established itself as NYC's premier variety show experience. It draws industry insiders, nightlife aficionados, and adventurous audiences looking for an unforgettable night out. STAGE TIME invites performers and audiences alike to join this exciting movement. For performers, applications are open year-round, offering flexible options to suit your schedule and artistic goals.

Comments