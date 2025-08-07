SLEAZY FEMME FEST to Take Place at at 55 Chrystie Street in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Three titans of underground and offbeat cinema are collaborating in one big event happening this Sunday at 55 Chrystie Street in the Lower east side!

The modern video store Night Owl Video has teamed up with Olympia's Sleazy Femme Film Festival and Brooklyn's Videodome Jr. to create a once in a lifetime film screening event.

Says Maren Moreno of Sleazy Femme Fest:

"I created Sleazy Femme Film Fest to bring underground queer film from all over to Olympia, WA. There's so many brilliant, transgressive filmmakers whose art is buried by heavy online censorship and stupid algorithms. As a DIY filmmaker, it was festivals like Sleazy Femme that helped me meet collaborators and gain a small audience of freaks that pick up what I'm putting down. I love to bring together my community of feminists, queers and punks in person to watch movies made by truly independent directors. I'm so excited to bring some of the most outrageous shorts from past and future Olympia screenings to New York City and to team up Dylan Mars Greenberg's 'Videodome' screening series. Dylan is an artist I've admired for over a decade at this point and is the true embodiment of the Sleazy Femme philosophy of DIY ethics, gay chaos and lots of filthy fun."

"Sleazy Femme Film Fest is part Warheads candy and part swinging paint can. Maren's unpredictable curation is moving, often times humorous, and occasionally taffy-brained. Good film programming asks you to shake a magic 8 ball with a group of strangers - and this does just that."

Rob Patrick, Director of Programming at the Olympia Film Society

Tickets for the event can be purchased here:

Photo credit: Adam Ninyo