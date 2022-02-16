SITI Company to Return to BAM With the Revival of THE MEDIUM

Siti Company will return to BAM with the revival of its first devised piece, The Medium, conceived and directed by award-winning theater director Anne Bogart. For the past 30 years, Siti Company has created a new work almost every year-and in the process, firmly established itself as an internationally celebrated New York theater institution. Now, to mark its final season producing and presenting new work, SITI revives its premiere work: a meditation on technology that's more resonant now than when it premiered in 1993.

The Medium draws heavily on the writings of pioneering media theorist Marshall McLuhan, coiner of the phrases "the medium is the message" and "global village" to describe his visions of our interconnected future. A champion talker deprived of speech by a stroke near the end of his life, McLuhan (portrayed with tragicomic precision by Obie-winner Will Bond) staggers and clicks his way through Bogart's multichannel multiverse-a black-and-white vision of televised anti-revolution that puts our modern technocratic dilemmas front-and-center. Staged by Bogart and the astonishing artists of Siti Company, The Medium asks: Who are we-and what are we becoming-in the flickering light of our own devices? In an age where everyone carries a computer in their pocket, The Medium is perhaps even more resonant now than it was in 1993.

The Medium is presented by BAM as a part of its New York Season, a celebratory homecoming that brings together a league of artists who have made, and continue to make, New York City the culture capital of the world.

All performances will adhere to protocols developed in accordance with New York State regulations and in consultation with medical professionals for the safety of their artists, audiences, and staff. Proof of full vaccination and masking required.

For more information visit: BAM.org