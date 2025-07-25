Rome 56 and Bees Deluxe to Reunite For One Night Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Musicians that were at the heart of the 80's music movement in Brooklyn will reunite to play with their current bands on Saturday August the 16th at Sunset Stoop in Brooklyn. Rome 56 and Bees Deluxe, both Brooklyn favorites, Rome 56 spun out from the Brooklyn based band The Shirts and Bees Deluxe founder was a Brooklyn local, regularly performing at the legendary Manhattan music club CBGBs, come together for an extraordinary night of contemporary pop and urban blues.

Rome 56 led by Arthur Lamonica, is known for blending classic melody with the grit of rock and roll. Drawing on Lamonica's experiences with the legendary band The Shirts, Rome 56 fuses acoustic folk and Beatles-inspired pop with urban, contemporary influences. The group is acclaimed for their dynamic songwriting and energetic performances that capture the creative tension between New York's bustle and Amsterdam's artistic flair. Their 2024 album, "Paradise Is Free," showcases catchy, vibrant songs and continues their tradition of innovative pop craftsmanship, marking Rome 56 as a unique voice in modern indie music.

Bees Deluxe is a Boston-based four-piece blues band renowned for their unique "acid blues" sound-a fusion of Chicago electric blues, jazz, and New Orleans funk, reimagined for the 21st century. The band recently won the Granite State Blues Challenge and are set to compete at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis. Anchored by British guitarist Conrad Warre, who toured with Joe Jackson, Bees Deluxe also features keyboardist/vocalist Carol Band, and Paul Giovine on drums. They are celebrated for tight musicianship and innovative, danceable interpretations of songs by legends like Etta James, Miles Davis, and Freddie King. With acclaimed original albums such as Voice of Dog and Mouthful of Bees, they have won audiences from Maine to Mississippi.

Sunset Stoop, at 4114 5th Avenue is a welcoming Brooklyn bar that stands out for its vibrant atmosphere and inclusive charm. Known for its cozy, trendy vibe and fast service, this LGBTQ+ friendly spot features an impressive beer and cocktail selection, outdoor seating, live music, karaoke, and a welcoming crowd-making it a favorite destination for locals and groups seeking a lively yet relaxed experience.