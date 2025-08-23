RESONANCE: AN IMMERSIVE APPI+ DANCE EVENT Plays at Samaw Dance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Samaw Dance will present the return of Resonance: An Immersive AAPI+ Dance Event on October 4-5, 2025 at We Are Here Brooklyn in Bushwick. Tickets are $35 and include complimentary experiences connected to the AAPI+ and queer community, as well as complimentary snacks and refreshments. Building on last year's sold-out weekend, Resonance expands into two days of programming that celebrate AAPI+ artistry, queer identity, and Filipino Heritage Month.

Choreographed and directed by David Cartahena Lee, Resonance blends street dance, contemporary, and waacking to amplify stories from the AAPI+ and queer community. The evening features Risky Business, a hallmark company work that embodies resilience and collective strength, alongside new choreography exploring identity, vulnerability, and belonging.

Audiences also step into a curated night market where community and artistry converge. Highlights this year include Shiro One, a Japanese graffiti artist known for her global murals; Lunar, an AAPI-owned seltzer brand; and Azn Baddies Club, a collective uplifting Asian femme identity. Additional vendors and activations will be revealed leading up to the event.

"As a queer Asian choreographer, my goal is to create spaces where our stories are centered, celebrated, and seen," said David Cartahena Lee, founder of Samaw Dance. "Resonance is about building community through movement and honoring the many ways we connect across identity."

Resonance is sponsored by the Howard Gilman Foundation, administered by Brooklyn Arts Council. With performances expected to fill quickly, audiences are encouraged to purchase tickets early.

Cast includes Annika Wong, Casidy Chan, Destiny Nguyen, Jenn Tran, Julia Sitch, Karin Furui, Maggie Bartek, Sky Pasqual, Youran Lee and featured dancers: Asha Yates, Ben Grant, Sabrina Joseph, Soho Su and David Cartahena Lee.

About Samaw Dance

Samaw Dance LLC is a New York-based company led by choreographer and educator David Cartahena Lee. Through performances, festivals, and educational initiatives, Samaw Dance uplifts AAPI+ and queer voices, celebrates street and contemporary dance lineages, and builds spaces of cultural connection. Its branches include Resonance, an annual immersive dance and night market experience; Diffraction Dance Festival, a platform showcasing diverse AAPI artistry; and DCL Training Company, which provides accessible training and performance opportunities for emerging dancers.