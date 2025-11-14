REPLACED! Comes to Brick Aux

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Laurizarry will present REPLACED! Written and directed by Jess Lauricello. The production will be presented with The Brick at Brick Aux (628 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211) from Wednesday, December 10th through Saturday, December 13th at 7:00pm.

Sometimes they come back… after a successful run in the New York Theater Festival. Replaced! is a surrealist sci-fi tragicomedy following a young woman identified only as a Daughter who returns to her hometown to find that everyone in it has been replaced by aliens. Not knowing who's real and who isn't, she has to figure out how to live in this new world, or if she even wants to. Come out and join us. We'll get you in the end anyway.

The cast will feature Zoe Mintz (Vibrator Girl), Pedro Vierre (The (Green Apple) Play, Open, If I Did, You Deserved It), Luis Feliciano (Celine Song's Family at La MaMa, The Climate Fables, If I Did, You Deserved It), Kristen Hoffman (Celine Song's Family at LaMaMa, Winning is Winning, The Climate Fables, If I Did, You Deserved It), Padraig Bond (The Climate Fables, Hamlet, The Good-Story Murders at Japan Society, If I Did, You Deserved It, OYL's Antigone toured across Zagorochoria, Greece), Annabella Pritchard (The Body - Semifinalist at the Queens Short Play Festival, If I Did, You Deserved It, Meg, Hamlet), Jack Pappas (OYL's Antigone toured across Zagorochoria, Greece, Paul's Case at Shaeberle Theater, He's Not Like That at A.R.T New York Theatre, and Zach Wegner* (Complicity at The New Ohio, Satan & God at Theater Row, Worse than Tigers at The New Ohio, The Glass Menagerie at The Hypocrites, Loot at Westport Country Playhouse).

*Equity Member appearing with permission of Actors' Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production

The creative team includes Jess Lauricello (Playwright/Director), Hunter McIlvain (Stage Manager), Noël Masal (Assistant Director), Jack Jewell (Lighting Designer), Jaixa Irizarry (Costume Designer), Chikako Murakawa (Sound Designer), Bella Saban (Props Designer), Zoe Kay (Fight Choreographer), and Laurizarry (Producer).

Jess Lauricello (Playwright/Director) (she/they) is an NYC-based playwright, theatre director, actor, and tree-hugger who believes in you and aliens. She is the Co-Artistic Director of Laurizarry, a working-class Gen Z theatre company making weird and subversive theatre on a dime. She stage manages QUICK + DIRTY at Brick Aux, and has trained and performed with OYL Theatre Company in Northern Greece and Corinth. She is a member of the Dramatists Guild and is currently enrolled in NYU Modern Screenwriting. She is a graduate of CUNY Hunter College, and now works as the Assistant Production Manager of the Hunter College Theatre Department. Select recent credits include: THE CLOUDS (Grasshopper), SHAKESPEARE IN YIDDISH (Juliet), COYOTE OUGHTA EAT THAT SALESMAN! (Crow), THE (GREEN APPLE) PLAY (director), OGALLALA (Chorus 3), OEDIPUS (Chorus), IF I DID, YOU DESERVED IT (playwright), REPLACED! (playwright/director), OPEN (producer), and PARTY TIME (director). // jesslauricello.com @laurizarry

Laurizarry is an indie working-class Gen Z theatre company founded by Jess Lauricello, Jaixa Irizarry, and Pedro Vierre to create the next generation of weird and subversive theatre on a dime. They met at Hunter College when Lauricello cast Irizarry and Vierre in her production of Harold Pinter's PARTY TIME, and have chosen to work together ever since. Immediately after graduating, Lauricello produced a scene from OPEN, a play by Irizarry unabashedly and unapologetically exploring female sexuality, at The Chain, and this marked the beginning of a producer-writer team dedicated to producing new, subversive, and refreshing work on a working-class budget. Since then, they have produced OPEN by Jaixa Irizarry (dir. Zoe Mintz) at The Tank, and IF I DID, YOU DESERVED IT by Jess Lauricello (dir. Casey Kelly) at UNDER St Marks.