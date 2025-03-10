Polygon's Simone De Rochefort Joins WHEN WE LAST LEFT OUR HEROES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



When we last left our heroes... celebrity guest Josh Rivera benched the show's host like it was nothing, co-host Jack Corcoran espoused the merits of 2002's Tiptoes, and an audience member brought a scale from home to find out exactly how much host David Andrew Laws weighs! It's all par for this course in this comedy experiment where the missing ingredient is YOU!

From two former members of the Drunk Shakespeare Society and the co-creator of an off-Broadway D&D experience - there will be games, there will be chaos, there will be improv and stand-up and drinking and swearing and more!

Join March's celebrity guest, Simone de Rochefort (Polygon.com) as she tries to figure out what she's gotten herself into. One night only, March 22nd @ 3pm at The Rat (68-117 Jay St, Brooklyn). Tickets ($11) are available at bit.ly/marchhero. Join the commotion and add your flavor to the perpetual stew that is When We Last Left Our Heroes!

