Playwright & Filmmaker, Nicholas Kennedy Explores A Series Of Deeply Moving Topics In His Latest Stage Work, EGG FRAME

Nicholas Kennedy directs with his visionary partner, Lauren McAuliffe. The play is written by Kennedy and Jim Grant. 

By: Aug. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets in in Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Europe Photo 1 Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets
THE DASTARDLY THORNES V. THE TOWN OF GOLDHAVEN Opens July 29 At The Brick Photo 2 THE DASTARDLY THORNES V. THE TOWN OF GOLDHAVEN Opens July 29 At The Brick
A BABY WITH A BABY Comes to Brooklyn Comedy Collective in August Photo 3 A BABY WITH A BABY Comes to Brooklyn Comedy Collective in August
Experimental Bitch And JACK Present BITCHIN' HEALS 2023 Photo 4 Experimental Bitch And JACK Present BITCHIN' HEALS 2023

Playwright & Filmmaker, Nicholas Kennedy Explores A Series Of Deeply Moving Topics In His Latest Stage Work, EGG FRAME

Broken Families and broken minds are explored in the World Premiere of Nick Kennedy's Egg Frame at the American Theatre of Actors limited engagement, September 1 - 10.

Egg Frame, a surreal dramedy, concerns Allen, a locksmith who seemingly can't fix a mysterious broken door. What he also can't fix is his wife, Dolores – who suffers from early onset dementia aided only by his soon-to-be-son-in-law, Jack, while his daughter, Janey, serves in Afghanistan.  

Told in fragments – not unlike a broken record or damaged mind – Egg Frame explores the intricacies of a fractured family using the perspectives of a struggling father and the declining mind of a suffering mother. Josh Koehn portrays the tribulation-ridden Allen in a cast that includes Dayna Michelle Kurtz, Sara McAuliffe, Jim Grant, Brian Mendoza, Gillian Britt, Madelyn Stewich, Brendan Roque, and Abhishek Ojha.  Nicholas Kennedy directs with his visionary partner, Lauren McAuliffe. The play is written by Kennedy and Jim Grant. 

Egg Frame playwright and director Nicholas Kennedy is a theatre artist and filmmaker from Grapevine, Texas. New York-based since 2016, Nick has written, directed, produced (and performed) in countless independent film and theatrical productions. Nick was just 19 when his first film, "Nothing," was an official selection at the New York Short Film Festival and the New York Independent Theatre Film Festival. Soon after he graduated with BA from Pace University in 2020. Nick began his long-standing relationship as a producer and company member for Stag and Lion. More recently, he wrote his first full-length play, Jean Jackets and Red Pandas, which would be performed at The Trinity Theatre and at Teatro Latea during the New York Theatre Festival. Currently, Nick is on track to graduate with an MFA at City College in 2024, where his next film will be screening at the popular student showcase,Cityvisions.



RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

1
FROM CANVAS TO STAGE: A TRIBUTE TO BASQUIAT is Coming to The Green-Wood Cemetery Photo
FROM CANVAS TO STAGE: A TRIBUTE TO BASQUIAT is Coming to The Green-Wood Cemetery

Join in at The Green-Wood Cemetery for an extraordinary event, 'From Canvas to Stage: A Tribute to Basquiat,' featuring live performances by acclaimed musicians and poets against a backdrop of contemporary art inspired by the iconic Jean-Michel Basquiat.

2
The Bruces to Present Album Release Concert for STORY OF THE SKY Photo
The Bruces to Present Album Release Concert for STORY OF THE SKY

Join The Bruces and their friends for the album release party of 'Story Of The Sky.' This debut family album, featuring artists like Toshi Reagon and Martha Redbone, is a celebration of interdependence and the natural world. Releasing on August 25th, it offers a diverse musical blend that provides gentle guidance for today's youth.

3
LIGHTSCAPE to Return to Brooklyn Botanic Garden Beginning in November Photo
LIGHTSCAPE to Return to Brooklyn Botanic Garden Beginning in November

Lightscape, Brooklyn Botanic Garden's after-dark, outdoor winter experience, will return from November 17, 2023, to January 1, 2024. Tickets to this year's Lightscape are on sale starting July 28. Now in its third year, Lightscape has become New York City's new can't-miss holiday tradition: a contemporary classic for visitors of all ages. 

4
Experimental Bitch And JACK Present BITCHIN HEALS 2023 Photo
Experimental Bitch And JACK Present BITCHIN' HEALS 2023

Experimental Bitch announces programming for the second annual Bitchin' Heals co-presented with JACK in Brooklyn from August 10th through August 13th, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Video Video: Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE Video
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scottish Kilts For Sale
mens Kilts (10/17-10/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-8/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You