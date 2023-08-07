Playwright & Filmmaker, Nicholas Kennedy Explores A Series Of Deeply Moving Topics In His Latest Stage Work, EGG FRAME

Broken Families and broken minds are explored in the World Premiere of Nick Kennedy's Egg Frame at the American Theatre of Actors limited engagement, September 1 - 10.

Egg Frame, a surreal dramedy, concerns Allen, a locksmith who seemingly can't fix a mysterious broken door. What he also can't fix is his wife, Dolores – who suffers from early onset dementia aided only by his soon-to-be-son-in-law, Jack, while his daughter, Janey, serves in Afghanistan.

Told in fragments – not unlike a broken record or damaged mind – Egg Frame explores the intricacies of a fractured family using the perspectives of a struggling father and the declining mind of a suffering mother. Josh Koehn portrays the tribulation-ridden Allen in a cast that includes Dayna Michelle Kurtz, Sara McAuliffe, Jim Grant, Brian Mendoza, Gillian Britt, Madelyn Stewich, Brendan Roque, and Abhishek Ojha. Nicholas Kennedy directs with his visionary partner, Lauren McAuliffe. The play is written by Kennedy and Jim Grant.

Egg Frame playwright and director Nicholas Kennedy is a theatre artist and filmmaker from Grapevine, Texas. New York-based since 2016, Nick has written, directed, produced (and performed) in countless independent film and theatrical productions. Nick was just 19 when his first film, "Nothing," was an official selection at the New York Short Film Festival and the New York Independent Theatre Film Festival. Soon after he graduated with BA from Pace University in 2020. Nick began his long-standing relationship as a producer and company member for Stag and Lion. More recently, he wrote his first full-length play, Jean Jackets and Red Pandas, which would be performed at The Trinity Theatre and at Teatro Latea during the New York Theatre Festival. Currently, Nick is on track to graduate with an MFA at City College in 2024, where his next film will be screening at the popular student showcase,Cityvisions.