Photos: First Look At NotAmuse Theater's Devised Dance Theater Piece THE LEG

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway World received an exclusive first look at the World Premiere of notAmuse Theater's new devised dance theater piece The Leg, conceived by Sophie Amieva & Katerina Marcelja. The show will run May 23-June 7 at Mitu580 (580 Sackett Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217).

The Leg is an ensemble-based physical theatre performance that uses Butoh, Bouffon and Puppetry to explore the links between spirituality, pain, pleasure and politics. Drawing from the writings of Foucault and Preciado, this devised hybrid movement piece combines laughter and danger to explore the idea that we are all political fiction alive.

The Leg will feature various kinds of inflatables including inflatable costumes, large inflatable set pieces propelled by air. The fabric used for the costumes is a nylon with a certain degree of porosity which needs to be constantly inflated. The fabric is lightweight and flowy, which gives the actors the ability to move freely and the inflated nylon amplifies the actors movements. Other inflatables are made with heavier tapestry type fabric mixed with lighter nylon fabric. These are much more sturdy and have a creature-like quality. Actors interact with these creatures and they function as characters in themselves. Sometimes the human character and the creature characters merge or transform into a hybrid character. The large inflatables are maneuvered and puppeteered by the actors eliminating the distinction between character and surrounding or actor and set.

The Leg was devised and will be performed by the ensemble: Eleanore Pienta, Eilish Henderson, Mark Bankin, Nicolàs Noreña, Tallie Medel, Rina Dutta and Zachary Desmond.

The creative team includes Choreography by Mark Bankin, Production Design by Katerina Marcelja, Lighting Design by Jacqueline Scaletta, Sound Design by Ryan Gamblin, and Costume & Set Design by Katerina Marcelja. The production Stage Manager is Julie Cai.

Tickets: General Admission $30; Supporter $40; On A Budget $20; 2 for $50 (Pay what you can tickets available on the preview, Friday 23rd) are available for advance purchase at https://notamuse-theleg.eventbrite.com. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

notAmuse Theater’s mission is to create visceral theatrical work that peels back layers of human complexity and social power in order to recognize the true core of one another’s humanity. We work from the core understanding that while theater isn’t always outwardly political, it is always inherently political. As audience members and artists we arrive in a theatrical space as a product of the world around us. We are steeped in its power dynamics, traumas, and resulting fears. notAmuse’s goal is to create spaces where we can deconstruct and transcend that fear to connect with one another on a deeper level. www.notamusetheater.com

Photo Credit: Federica Borlenghi



Mark Bankin and Tallie Medel

Director Sophie Amieva and Mark Bankin

Eleanore Pienta

Eleanore Pienta and Eilish Henderson

Director Sophie Amieva

Tallie Medel, Mark Bankin, Sophie Amieva, and Eilish Henderson with Stage Manager Julie Cai

Director Sophie Amieva with Production Designer Katerina Marcelja

Mark Bankin, Tallie Medel, Eleanore Pienta, and Eilish Henderson

Mark Bankin, Tallie Medel, Eleanore Pienta, Eilish Henderson, and director Sophie Amieva

Comments