Photo Flash: JACK Moves Benefit Concert

On June 24, (Le) Poisson Rouge hosted "JACK Moves," a benefit concert for OBIE Award-winning performance venue JACK, located in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Emcee'd by Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and Octet composer Dave Malloy, "JACK Moves" was a vibrant evening of life-affirming music, featuring an adventurous group of performers from the Broadway, Downtown, and Brooklyn theater and music scenes, all in support of JACK's move to a larger space in the same neighborhood.



Performers included Brent Arnold, Gelsey Bell, Catherine Brookman, Shasta Geaux Pop, Martha Graham Cracker, Justin Hicks, Erin Markey, Kuhoo Verma and Jillian Walker.



The Brooklyn performance venue JACK was founded in 2012 by theater director Alec Duffy, scenic designer Mimi Lien and a small group of co-founders. The goal in starting JACK was to create a theater that reflected the diversity of the city and that was threaded into the surrounding neighborhood of Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Over the past seven years, JACK has served as a development space and launch pad for countless artists and has become a valued center of culture and activity in our neighborhood. JACK now presents over 200 events a year, including theater, music and dance performances as well as community conversations around topics of importance to the neighborhood. JACK's mission is to fuel experiments in art and activism, collaborating with adventurous artists and our neighbors to bring about a just and vibrant society. This year, JACK announced its move to a new space in the same neighborhood following the end of its lease in its original space. The new space will open in fall 2019, under the direction of Duffy and new JACK Co-Director Jordana De La Cruz.

Photo credit: Ed Forti





