Peter S. Kim To Headline The Brooklyn Comedy Collective With A FLUSHING QUEEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Brooklyn Comedy Collective will present A Flushing Queen – An Hour of Comedy with Peter S. Kim on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 7pm. Tickets are $20 and available at brooklyncc.com.

In this new solo show, comedian Peter S. Kim (Apple TV+, Netflix, Just For Laughs) offers an unapologetic hour of immigrant tales, evangelical promises, awkward gay adventures, and more. Kim headlines at BCC before taking the show on tour.

Peter S. Kim has been recognized as one of JFL’s New Faces of Comedy and earned critical acclaim for his role as Paul in A Nice Indian Boy. He is a series regular on Amazon’s animated comedy Fairfax and has appeared on Shrinking (Apple TV+), Frasier (Paramount+), Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO), Yes Day (Netflix), and Spies in Disguise (Disney+). As a screenwriter, Kim has written for FOX’s HouseBroken and developed pilots with ABC, NBC, Comedy Central, and CBS Studios.

Since 2018, the Brooklyn Comedy Collective has presented more than 2,000 shows featuring both emerging and established comedians. The theater produces 24 shows weekly at Eris Evolution in East Williamsburg and runs classes and student performances at its nearby venues, The BCC Dog House and The BCC Pig Pen.