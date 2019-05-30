OSCAR AT THE CROWN Opens Tonight At 3 Dollar Bill

OSCAR at The Crown, a new immersive nightclub musical, will celebrate its official opening night tonight, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 3 Dollar Bill (260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY). From the minds of performance collective, The Neon Coven, OSCAR at The Crown was created by Mark Mauriello, features music and choreography by Andrew Barret Cox, and direction by Shira Milikowsky. The immersive musical returns for an open-ended run after a sold out and critically acclaimed run January February.

Sequins, reality television, and the complete works of Oscar Wilde: not much else survives in a secret bunker far in the fascist future. OSCAR at The Crown is an immersive nightclub musical detailing the rise and fall of one of history's most flamboyant characters. AND it's about the Real Housewives and a minor character from that show The O.C. _( )_/ And yes, it's ALSO about our society: staring at our phones, wondering if our latest Instagram is going to flop and if the bombs have started flying yet.

The cast of OSCAR at The Crown features Mark Mauriello (Oscar Wilde), Zofia Weretka (Vicki), Michelle Martinelli (Ramona), Brandon Looney (Sonja), Jada Temple (Erika), Kerri George (Constance Wilde), Brandon Alberto (Bosie), Kayla Brock (Exile), Samara Cohen Princess Lockerooo (Exile), Brendan Henderson (Exile), Kimberly Hudman (Exile), Sarah Lewandowski (Exile), Bessie D. Smith (Exile), and Deon Shotwell (Exile).

The creative team for OSCAR at The Crown includes costume concepts by Mateus Forte, set and prop design by Telka Monson, lighting design by Calvin Anderson, video design by Lianne Arnold, and casting by Kate Lumpkin, CSA. SL Theatricals serves as General Manager.

OSCAR at The Crown is produced by Seaview Productions, SL Theatricals, Rebecca Gold Productions, Wendy Federman, Tyler Mount, Anita Waxman, Eric Kuhn & Justin Mikita, and Jenn Maley.

Tickets for OSCAR at The Crown start at $35 and are available online at oscaratthecrown.com. Dance Floor / General Admission tickets are $45 and WILDE Status tickets (which includes VIP entry, complimentary coat and/or bag check, exclusive bar access, dedicated attention and drink service, and a complimentary cocktail) are $75.

For more information, please visit oscaratthecrown.com.





