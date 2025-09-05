New York Burlesque Festival Set For Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York Burlesque Festival is the largest and most acclaimed festival of its kind in the world and has attracted sold-out crowds since its premiere in 2003. This October, Thirsty Girl Productions will once again serve up 4 nights of glitter and glamour in Gotham, with over 80 eye-popping performances at four of Brooklyn's and Manhattan's hottest venues. Join the party and enjoy a variety of international burlesque, drag, circus, music, and burlesque bazaars throughout the festival!

Thursday, October 9th, let the burlesque games begin with Boo Bess & Jonny Porkpie's Pre-show Game Show extravaganza featuring burlesque trivia, dance-offs, a dildo ring toss, & more! Then cruise into The Teaser Party hosted by The Maine Attraction & Maria Topcatt and be dazzled by over a dozen national and international burlesque performers. Plus, visit our exciting burlesque bazaar and enjoy dancing with DJ Momotaro & the Gogo Bandits at the After-party!



Friday, October 10th, join us for The Premiere Party at Chelsea's own, Racket NYC. This infamous party hosted by The Great Wilfredo features over 20 burlesque beauties from the weekend's spectacle of stars. Expect high energy and cutting-edge performances at this legendary night featuring burlesque, boylesque, variety, live music with Broadway Brassy and The Brass Knuckles, and DJ Fresh Prince of Darkness. You can also shop our eclectic vendors including pasties, burlesque accessories, NYBF merchandise & more!



Saturday, October 11th, put on your top hat ‘n tails for the Saturday Spectacular at Sony Hall, emceed by the vivacious and charming Shelly Watson! This magical night filled with razzle dazzle is hosted in the venue formerly known as Billy Rose's Diamond Horseshoe, a famous 1940s burlesque house! This historic venue is the perfect place to enjoy a showcase of some of today's finest burlesque performers from around the globe. This is truly a luscious night that's not to be missed.

Sunday, October 12th, The New York Burlesque Festival goes out with one last hoorah at Manhattan's Le Poisson Rouge with The Golden Pastie Awards and Supper Club Stage Show! Join us and our notorious cast at this Oscar-style escapade, full of mischievous antics and hosted by Sir Richard Castle. At this show, you will enjoy an awards ceremony that both honors and pokes fun at the world's finest burlesque performers with a double D sized Golden Pastie for the winners. Categories have included "The TMZ Award: For the performer most likely to have all the gossip” and “The Swinger Award: For the performer most likely to have Mirrors on their bedroom ceilings." Expect stellar performances not just from the cast as the entire NYBF crew comes together for an evening of high jinks including an exclusive red carpet walk that kicks off the night!

