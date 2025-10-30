New Cinema Screens Open At BAM KBH On November 7

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) will open three new BAM Rose Cinema screens at the BAM KBH on November 7, expanding its footprint for film, education, and community engagement in downtown Brooklyn. The new facilities are located within the L10 Arts and Cultural Center, a multidisciplinary arts hub that opened earlier this year.

The addition of these new cinemas will provide opportunities for filmmakers and artists to host screenings, premieres, lectures, and special events, while expanding BAM’s educational and community programming. The cinemas will open with two highly anticipated fall releases: Lynne Ramsay’s Die My Love and Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just an Accident. Information on future programs at BAM KBH is available at BAM.org.

About BAM KBH

Named in honor of Karen Brooks Hopkins, BAM President Emerita, BAM KBH houses the first public home for the BAM Hamm Archives and the Leon Levy & Shelby White Reading Room. The venue includes two new cinemas, a 23-seat screening room, and the Scripps Education Center, a flexible black box theater accommodating up to 60 people. Together, these spaces form a fully accessible hub for artists, students, and educators to research, experiment, and present community-based art and programming across film, archival practice, and performance.

The Center’s public plaza will also serve as a space for outdoor programming and community gatherings.

“The BAM KBH at the L10 Arts and Culture Center is more than an arts center; it’s a place where history and innovation meet,” said Tamara McCaw, BAM’s Interim CEO. “Together these spaces create a fully accessible hub for artists, students, and educators to research, experiment, and present community-based art and public programming across film, archive, and performance.”

“The opening of BAM KBH is especially meaningful because it’s both a continuation of our storied past and a bold step into the future,” said Jesse Trussell, BAM’s Director of Film Programming & Strategy. “Expanding BAM Rose Cinemas allows us to amplify more films and filmmakers from around the world and around the corner. This addition makes BAM one of the largest art house cinemas in New York, and we can’t wait to welcome the Brooklyn community and beyond into these new spaces.”

About BAM

BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) is North America’s oldest performing arts center and a home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas. For more than 160 years, BAM has presented a wide range of cutting-edge work across dance, theater, music, opera, film, literature, and visual art. Attracting more than 750,000 visitors annually, BAM serves as a vital meeting place for global and local communities.

The institution’s multi-theater campus includes the Peter Jay Sharp Building (home to the Howard Gilman Opera House and BAM Rose Cinemas), BAM Strong (including the BAM Harvey Theater and the Rudin Family Gallery), BAM Fisher (home to Fishman Space, Hillman Studio, and the Stutz Gardens / BAM Fisher Rooftop Terrace), and now BAM KBH at the L10 Arts and Cultural Center.

Signature programs include the Next Wave Festival, DanceAfrica, and BAM’s year-round repertory film series. For more information, visit BAM.org.