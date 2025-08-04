Nathan Lane Visits BergenPAC To Celebrate Student Cast Of SHREK THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A dream came true for students at bergenPAC’s Performing Arts School this weekend when Broadway icon Nathan Lane attended their summer theater production of Shrek The Musical. The three-time Tony Award winner surprised the cast following the performance, offering heartfelt encouragement and praise to the young performers.

Lane congratulated the entire ensemble and gave special recognition to several standout students: Adam Lucas of Woodbridge, NJ, for his powerhouse performance as Shrek; Angelina Brennen of Lyndhurst, NJ, for her portrayal of Fiona; and Feriz Sulejmani of Wayne, NJ, who played Lord Farquaad.

The production, presented by bergenPAC’s Performing Arts School (PAS), featured students ages 8 to 25 in a professional-quality staging of the Tony Award-winning musical by Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire. Adapted from the beloved DreamWorks animated film, Shrek The Musical brings fairy tale fun to life with a hilarious script, memorable music, and plenty of heart.

Since 2011, PAS’s summer musicals have trained nearly 2,000 young performers from across Northern New Jersey. Alumni have gone on to attend prestigious college theater programs and pursue careers in the arts. Notably, West Side Story star Rachel Zegler appeared in Les Misérables (2016) and West Side Story (2017) at bergenPAC before launching her award-winning screen and stage career.