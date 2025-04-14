Natalia Lafourcade To Perform At Brooklyn Academy of Music In October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One of this century's most influential voices in Latin popular culture, performer, composer, and producer, Natalia Lafourcade will take BAM's opera house stage on October 11, 2025 as part of its Next Wave season.

The engagement is the latest addition to her 'Cancionera Tour,' her most extensive North America run since 2018. The tour will commence on April 24 in her home town of Xalapa, Mexico.

Since launching her solo career in 2002, Lafourcade has earned countless prestigious prizes and honors, including 18 Latin Grammy awards—more than any other female artist since the Latin Recording Academy was established in 1997. She has also earned four Grammy Awards, a Billboard Music Award, and three MTV Music Awards.

For her debut appearance at BAM, this global superstar promises a powerfully intimate experience like nothing she has offered before. In the wake of sold-out concerts with Los Angeles Philharmonic and an iconic live album recorded at Carnegie Hall, Lafourcade strips her presentation down to voice and guitar only for her Cancionera tour, named after her latest album (out on Apr 24) and single, which will feature intimate arrangements of her classics as well as new music. Hermanos Gutiérrez, El David Aguilar, Israel Fernandez, Diego Del Morao, Gordon Hamilton, and Soundwalk Collective are also featured on the record.

From her start in breezy Latin pop and rock, Lafourcade has created a sophisticated style all her own, fusing beloved idioms like mariachi, son jarocho, and bolero with a modern sensibility that bridges genres and generations. Her urge to bring people together transcends art: as an activist and advocate for charitable causes, Lafourcade was named the first Ambassador of Music for Peace at the XIX World Summit of Nobel Peace Prize Laureates in Monterrey, Mexico, last September.

Tickets go on sale for BAM members and patrons today at 1:00pm EST. The artist presale is April 17th at 1:00pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 21st at 1:00pm.

