Nancy NoGood Brings IS DRAG ALL THERE IS? to Coney Island

Drag Icon of the Brooklyn Underground Nancy NoGood brings a drag variety extravaganza to Sideshows by the Seashore, Coney Island USA with "Is Drag All There Is?". This August, enjoy a one-night-only performance and afterparty ten years in the making!

It's been a decade of hairspray, heels, and (some) highkicks for Nancy lipsyncing her way to the top of NYC nightlife. But despite the accolades, awards, a brood of drag children, and a "GLAMOROUS" New York Times review, Nancy is questioning her legaSHE. Will she be remembered beyond her mile long lashes??

Feast your eyes on glamor with Nancy and her drag family for an evening of new material exploring the fabulous and the flops of queerness, belonging, and purpose. Grab your tickets and be prepared for a journey to answer the question of what is left for a punky gender chanteuse when, after a decade, she asks...is Drag all there is?

This can't be missed event stars Nancy NoGood (Joe's Pub, Michigan Stage, Target Margin Theatre) who will be joined on stage by her good judy, internationally celebrated Burmese drag sensation Emi Grate, and two of Nancy's drag children, Reina NoBuena (TimeOut New York June 2024 cover star) and Tuna Melt (Revry's King of Drag season 1). The afterparty will be hosted by Nancy and featuring DJ Accident Report (of legendary Brooklyn nightlife collective The Nobodies) and flash tattoos by Megan Chevatewa of EverBlack Tattoo Studio.

"Is Drag All There Is?" was conceived by Nancy NoGood, directed by Obie-Award Winner Dmitri Barcomi (Lincoln Center), and produced by Sissy Fist Productions. This show is presented by Prideshow at the Sideshow, Coney Island USA's premiere drag revue in the heart of Coney Island.