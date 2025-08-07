Murmrr to Present Special Screening Of New Film THEATRE PEOPLE Plus Showtune Karaoke After-Party

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Wednesday, August 13th, Murmrr in association with Cinetic, Dweck Productions, and Phiphen will present a special screening of the hilarious new independent comedy Theatre People, written and directed by Mike Breen (Cellino v. Barnes, Time Out NY's comedy show of the year).

The film was produced by Hannah Dweck & Theodore Schaefer for Dweck Productions alongside Molly Conners, Amanda Bowers & Alex Spatt for Phiphen. The cast will host the screening in character and following the event, members of the audience are invited to enjoy a reception and perform their own favorite musical theater songs on the big stage, under the bright lights of Crown Hill Theatre. Tickets on sale now!

About the Film:

Two struggling actors (Hayley Huntley and Christopher Matias Aguila) make one last-ditch effort to revive their careers. Theatre People follows two maybe-delusional friends who decide to write themselves a starring role but their desperate comeback attempt spirals into a brutal test of friendship.