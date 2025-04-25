Mexican Renowned Pianist Gil Gutierrez Trio Returns To Birdland Jazz Club May 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Gil Gutiérrez Trio is set to perform at Birdland Jazz Club in New York City on Friday, May 16, Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18. Showtimes are at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM, with doors opening half an hour before each show.

Gil Gutiérrez, an internationally renowned virtuoso guitarist and composer, will be accompanied by David Rodriguez on bass and Robert Stern on violin.

A master of the nylon-string guitar and tres since the age of 14, Gil Gutiérrez has performed at prestigious venues such as the Kennedy Center, the Mexican Cultural Institute of the Mexican Embassy in Washington, D.C., and Carnegie Hall, alongside the New York Pops and Doc Severinsen. He tours internationally with various guest artists, including Arturo Sandoval, Ana Gabriel, Ricardo Arjona, Francisco Céspedes, and Pedro Guerrail.



Gil Gutiérrez is celebrated for his extraordinary artistry in merging classical, jazz, and flamenco music. He is regarded as one of Mexico's finest musicians and has garnered admiration from fellow musicians as well as audiences, including many celebrities who have spontaneously joined him on stage.



Past appearances have included stars like Bonnie Raitt, Meryl Streep, and Doc Severinsen. Recently, Gil Gutiérrez was featured on PBS American Masters in the episode titled "Never Too Late," which focused on Doc Severinsen's career.



Gutiérrez served as the Music Director of the San Miguel Five for over a decade. Renowned trumpeter Doc Severinsen introduced Gutiérrez to American audiences during more than 60 concerts performed by San Miguel Five, a group led by Severinsen following his time on “The Tonight Show." The ensemble has also graced stages at the Kennedy Center, the Mexican Cultural Institute, and Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops. Gil Gutiérrez has amassed a devoted following in Latin America, the United States, and Spain, thanks to his classically trained mastery of jazz, flamenco, and son Cubano. His collaborations with superstars such as Ana Gabriel, Francisco Céspedes, and Arturo Sandoval highlight his impressive career.



Joining Gutiérrez on stage is bassist David Rodriguez. Rodriguez is a Grammy and Emmy-nominated producer and performer whose experience includes performances at Carnegie Hall and the Apollo Theater. He was nominated for a Grammy in 2025 for his work with George Clinton and had two Emmys in 2024. He has worked with notable artists from Max Roach to Tito Puente and serves as the Executive Producer at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark, NJ.



Violinist Bob Stern performed with classical and pop artists, including Jerry Miller (Moby Grape), Charlie Prichard, and Laura Branigan.



Don't miss the Gil Gutiérrez Trio at Birdland Jazz in NYC on May 16, 17 or 18th, showtimes 7pm + 9:30pm. Tickets are available now at www.birdlandjazz.com.

