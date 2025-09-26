Melody Sweets Comes to Duane Park in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Internationally acclaimed entertainer Melody Sweets will make her long-awaited return to New York City for her first performance in over a decade. This one-night-only special engagement will take place at Duane Park on Wednesday, October 22 at 7:00 PM, offering audiences the ultimate intimate experience.

Renowned for her magnetic stage presence and powerhouse vocals, Sweets has captivated audiences around the globe—from creating, originating, and cultivating the role of the iconic Green Fairy in the hit Las Vegas show ABSINTHE at Caesars Palace, to performing with, and for, legends like Jeff Goldblum, Lenny Kravitz, Olivia Newton-John, and the late, great Jerry Lewis. Described as an “entertainment machine” by Las Vegas Magazine and “Amazing!” by music icons Sting and Steven Tyler, Sweets has solidified her reputation as a magnetic force in live entertainment.

The evening promises a decadent blend of sultry vocals, dazzling burlesque, and electrifying live music. Backed by an all-star band with a powerhouse horn section, Sweets will perform a mix of her celebrated original songs and reimagined covers spanning genres and eras. Adding to the evening, burlesque icons Dirty Martini and Michelle L'amour will take the stage, along with the lovely Audrey Love and Lilin Lace, ensuring an unforgettable night of glamour, tease, and artistry.

With a voice that channels the glamour of a bygone era and a style all her own, Melody Sweets blends vintage charm with a modern twist, delivering a show full of sparkle, seduction, big-band vibes, and irreverent hilarity. Praised as “Truly Unique” by Jeff Goldblum and “Nice and Teasy” by Vogue, Sweets continues to captivate audiences worldwide.