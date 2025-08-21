Madison's Fargo WOMB to be Presented at The Rat

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Womb, by Madison Fargo, will be presented on August 29 and 30 at The Rat, directed by Lukas T. Woodyard.

After the untimely death of their biological mother, long lost twins Jon and John meet for the first time to clean out her rotting hoarder's apartment. What begins as a claustrophobic family reunion spirals into a surreal horror comedy.

As reality warps and the apartment unravels, the twins are forced to face themselves, each other, and the monstrous act of becoming (w)hole.