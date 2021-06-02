MONOPOLY Announces Brooklyn Edition And Invites Brooklynites To Participate

In November 2021, Top Trumps USA will debut MONOPOLY Brooklyn, under license from Hasbro.

MONOPOLY Brooklyn will replace the perennial board game's famous Atlantic City squares (from Boardwalk to Park Place) with representations of much-loved Brooklyn cultural sites, historic landmarks, and time-honored businesses. The Brooklyn board will also include a customized Community Chest and Chance playing cards, ensuring each detail of the game pays homage to the borough.

Starting today, June 2, through June 23, fans and locals can share which locations they would like to see featured on the board by emailing the official MONOPOLY Brooklyn team at brooklyn@toptrumps.com. All submissions will be closely reviewed, tallied and considered throughout the board curation process.

Benjamin Thomas, representative from Winning Moves, says "Brooklyn is an unparalleled U.S. city, with an incredible number of seminal establishments and treasured sites. Since we have just 22 squares for our game, it's important that we create an accurate portrayal of what this dynamic community loves about their city. That's why we're excited for folks to submit their recommendations; we want to know what your favorite place is in exciting Brooklyn."

"We hope this edition brings MONOPOLY fans everything they love about the traditional board, adapted in a way that Brooklynites will enjoy for generations to come," Benjamin adds.

MONOPOLY Brooklyn will launch nationwide in November 2021, and will be available in stores and online at retail partners including Wegmans, CVS, City Chemist, and more.