LATE, LATE FROGS: An An Immersive Satire at Target Margin Theatre

One more week until showtime, and the excitement is officially unbearable! Late, Late Frogs, an original avant-garde comedy adapted from an Ancient Greek phenomenon 'The Frogs' by Aristophanes, is set to debut at Target Margin Theatre in Sunset Brooklyn, June 17-19!

AMM Productions is teaming with rising playwright Octavio Lahiri Vourvoulias and striding director Aidan M. Murphy to bring this gut-bursting comedy to life! Blending farce, political satire, and sharp social commentary, this electrifying play explores the power of art, leadership, and democracy-proving Aristophanes' wit is as relevant as ever.

Late, Late Frogs recontextualizes the 405 BCE comedy into a televised late-night talk show debate between two rock musicians over which of them better provokes societal change through music. This debate explores the relationship between music and social activism, and interrogates the criteria by which we judge the merits of music as everyone has their own tastes and opinions.

The artists in question are Andy Page (Kevin Chaikelson), inspired by a myriad of classic rockers from the 1960's and 1970s, most notably Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, John Fogerty, Brian May, Jimmy Page or Jerry Garcia, and E-Danger (Riley Parker) a younger pop-adjacent rocker from closer to the present day, whose real-life inspirations range from Prince and George Michael to Billie Eilish and Conan Gray, with the politics of a Jello Biafra. Moderating the dispute is the show's Host (Scarlet Deauville), who has her own goals for where she wants this to go, while the in-house band, Don Plutón (Mariano Padiilla) Y Las Ranas (Sabrea Aijalon Curiel, Nathan Whitman, Nora Jean), a rather uptight audience member (Marie Fadeyeva) and a pot-smoking, Ancient-Greek-speaking stranger (Caeleigh O'Connor).

It takes a village to build a masterpiece-and the powerhouse team behind AMM's latest production has done nothing short of that. At the heart of the operation are the extraordinary Assistant Directors, Jordan Marcum and Saheed Rozier, whose steady hands and creative precision have kept the engine running and the vision on track.

Crafting the world of the play with technical brilliance are our master designers: Michael Burgos (Sound) and Yoshiya Ohno (Lighting), both seasoned veterans of Target Margin Theater. Their work doesn't just light the stage-it launches you through realms, moods, and emotional landscapes with a cinematic pulse.

The show opens with an original composition, "Serotonin" by the electrifying Sabrea, setting a visceral tone that pulses through the performance. Later, the climactic "Not For Me", composed by the formidable Kevin Chaikelson and arranged by the wildly gifted Paul Ferrera, brings the audience to its feet with an explosive finish that lingers long after the lights go down.

Visual storytelling off the stage was entrusted to the exceptional Christine Wang, whose eye for graphic design brought both our promotional materials and the striking set piece to life with elegance and edge. And no trip through time would be complete without the artistry of vintage hairstylist Destinee Ryan, who effortlessly breathes new life into timeless looks.

Director Aidan M. Murphy recently shared:

"Without the belief, artistry, and passion poured in by every single person involved, this play wouldn't be half as special as it is."

This is more than a production. It's a collective triumph.

Forget the sellouts. We've got Greek, guitars, and a healthy distrust of power!

Late, Late Frogs runs this June 17th-19th at Target Margin Theatre-because democracy deserves better punchlines.

