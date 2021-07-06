LADY MACBETH to Open in McCarren Park in Brooklyn

Taking only the original text of Macbeth by William Shakespeare, Lady Macbeth focuses on a couple in love and the grief they suffer after losing their child. "The death of the Macbeth heir is acknowledged in the original, but there is yet to be a production that utilizes this trauma, compounded with the horrors of war, to drive the plot," says director, Katie North. With the help of her bachelor's in neuroscience from Princeton University, North has directed her actors to find the heartbreak within the Macbeth family and understand why they crave violence to cope with their unspeakable memories, vivid flashbacks, and post-traumatic stress. As one of the first live theater productions since the global pandemic shutdown, Lady Macbeth will open on July 23 in McCarren Park, Brooklyn and bring theater back to New York City.

"Neither wanted to go to sleep. They felt that if they let go, they would die." - The Body Keeps the Score, by Bessel Van Der Kolk, M.D.

In order of appearance, the cast includes Katie North, Josh Bromfield Davis, Léerin Campbell, Maya Jeyam, Pearl Taylor, Ali Rose Harton, Stefanie Webb, Bernardo Brandt, Dan Kelly, John DeFilippo, Ché Escayg, Jo Trujillo, Ben Natan, Melinda Nanovsky, Jordan Slattery, Jake B. Rydell, and Laura Zawarski. Fight Choreography by Joe DiNozzi. Directed by Katie North.

Performances start at 6:30 PM, and the runtime is approximately two hours. Productions take place from July 23 - August 3. Tickets to Lady Macbeth are free to the public, thanks to the help of private donors and the City Artists Corps Grants. The cast is fully vaccinated. The show takes place outside, so audience members are encouraged to bring their own chairs and picnic blankets. Tickets can be reserved HERE!