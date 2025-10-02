 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Kansas to Kick Off Bergen Performing Arts Center's Encore Series

The event will take place on Sunday, November 2nd, at 7:00 p.m.

By: Oct. 02, 2025
Kansas to Kick Off Bergen Performing Arts Center's Encore Series Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Bergen Performing Arts Center will introduce The Encore Series, a celebration of three unforgettable evenings of spectacular performances dedicated to raising funds for bergenPAC's Performing Arts School, which offers arts education to over 10,000 students each year. 
 
This brand-new three-part celebration will unfold throughout the year, featuring exclusive themed pre-events that create an immersive experience. These soirées will unite remarkable performances, elevated experiences, and a shared commitment to the arts.
 
Kicking off Encore No. 1 Overture is Kansas, America's most respected classic rock band, in a rare performance. This unique collaboration with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra will be conducted by Musical Director Xian Zhang on Sunday, November 2nd, at 7:00 p.m.
 
Experience the symphonic rock fusion as Kansas takes the stage alongside the world-class New Jersey Symphony Players, creating an awe-inspiring concert that redefines live performances. This exhilarating collaboration pays homage to the Boston Pops tradition by merging classic rock with symphonic sounds, all on one stage. See Kansas perform the powerful timeless hits like:
 

  • Carry On Wayward Son
  • Dust in the Wind
  • Point of Know Return
  • Hold On
  • Fight Fire With Fire

This distinguished fundraiser ticket provides an exceptional experience, beginning with a private pre-reception with a selection of premium cocktails and an array of carefully curated hors d'oeuvres, an experience to attend Kansas' soundcheck, a VIP seat to the performance, and a post-show gathering with dessert, after-dinner drinks, and more. The private fundraiser event to begin at bergenPAC at 5:00 p.m. and guests will then take to their seats to see the performance at 7:00 p.m.
 




Don't Miss a Brooklyn News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Aladdin
83 ratings

Aladdin
Waiting for Godot
25 ratings

Waiting for Godot
& Juliet
85 ratings

& Juliet
The Book of Mormon
83 ratings

The Book of Mormon

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos