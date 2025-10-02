Kansas to Kick Off Bergen Performing Arts Center's Encore Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bergen Performing Arts Center will introduce The Encore Series, a celebration of three unforgettable evenings of spectacular performances dedicated to raising funds for bergenPAC's Performing Arts School, which offers arts education to over 10,000 students each year.



This brand-new three-part celebration will unfold throughout the year, featuring exclusive themed pre-events that create an immersive experience. These soirées will unite remarkable performances, elevated experiences, and a shared commitment to the arts.



Kicking off Encore No. 1 Overture is Kansas, America's most respected classic rock band, in a rare performance. This unique collaboration with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra will be conducted by Musical Director Xian Zhang on Sunday, November 2nd, at 7:00 p.m.



Experience the symphonic rock fusion as Kansas takes the stage alongside the world-class New Jersey Symphony Players, creating an awe-inspiring concert that redefines live performances. This exhilarating collaboration pays homage to the Boston Pops tradition by merging classic rock with symphonic sounds, all on one stage. See Kansas perform the powerful timeless hits like:



Carry On Wayward Son

Dust in the Wind

Point of Know Return

Hold On

Fight Fire With Fire

This distinguished fundraiser ticket provides an exceptional experience, beginning with a private pre-reception with a selection of premium cocktails and an array of carefully curated hors d'oeuvres, an experience to attend Kansas' soundcheck, a VIP seat to the performance, and a post-show gathering with dessert, after-dinner drinks, and more. The private fundraiser event to begin at bergenPAC at 5:00 p.m. and guests will then take to their seats to see the performance at 7:00 p.m.

