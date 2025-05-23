John Galsworthy's THE FIRST AND THE LAST Begins At American Theatre Of Actors In June

Running from June 11 to June 15, 2025, at the Beckmann Theatre, this play is a highlight of the 49th Season of Classics at ATA.
The American Theatre of Actors has announced its upcoming production of "The First and the Last," a compelling drama by Nobel Prize-winning author John Galsworthy. Running from June 11 to June 15, 2025, at the Beckmann Theatre, this play is a highlight of the 49th Season of Classics at ATA.
Based on Galsworthy's 1917 short story of the same name, "The First and the Last" delves into a world of moral dilemmas and familial loyalty. The esteemed London King's Counsel lawyer, Keith Darrant, finds his meticulously built life and respected reputation jeopardized when his younger brother, Larry, arrives with a shocking confession. Larry, deeply in love with a young Polish woman named Wanda, was forced to act in self-defense when Wanda's estranged, violent husband unexpectedly appeared. The subsequent struggle resulted in the husband's death, and the couple discreetly disposed of the body. With the murder making headlines and his professional standing at risk, Keith is faced with the agonizing decision of how to help his brother without destroying his own career and family name.
The production features a talented cast including Jonathan Beebe, Clay von Carlowitz, Ovid Radbauer, and Natasha Sahs, under the direction of John DeBenedetto.
The American Theatre of Actors, founded in 1976 by James Jennings (who continues as President and Artistic Director), is a vital repertory theatre company dedicated to fostering new talent in playwriting, directing, and acting. Committed to providing a creative atmosphere free from commercial pressures, ATA has presented over 1,000 new works and supported the careers of more than 11,000 actors, including notable alumni such as Dennis Quaid, Bruce Willis, Danny Aiello, Dan Lauria, Chazz Palminteri, Kevin O'Connor, William Fichtner, Edie Falco, and Kathryn Hahn. ATA's productions consistently explore the social and ethical complexities of contemporary society through compelling dramas and comedies.
