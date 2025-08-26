JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH to be Presented at Narrows Community Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Roald Dahl's beloved "James and the Giant Peach" will be presented as Narrows Community Theater's 16th annual Summer Youth Production. This full-length musical adaptation will transport audiences of all ages on a magical journey with young James as he discovers friendship, courage, and adventure inside a giant peach.

Performance Schedule:



Thursday, September 5 at 8:00 PM

Friday, September 6 at 2:00 PM

Saturday, September 7 at 2:00 PM

Thursday, September 12 at 8:00 PM

Friday, September 13 at 2:00 PM

Saturday, September 14 at 2:00 PM



Based on the best-selling novel by Roald Dahl, this full-length musical tells the story of young James Henry Trotter, who escapes his dreary life with his awful aunts by climbing inside a giant magical peach. There he meets a collection of singing insects and other creatures who become his friends and help him on a journey across the ocean to New York City. Featuring an epic score by multi award-winning Pasek and Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen), along with stunning visuals and Dahl's signature wit and whimsy, this production offers entertainment that resonates with both children and adults alike.

The production is directed by Elliot Colby, with Jack Cline as Music Director and Dana Mongelli as Choreographer.