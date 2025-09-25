JACK Unveils Fall 2025 Season and Stew as Artist-in-Residence

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



JACK has revealed its Fall 2025 season, marking the first under the leadership of new Executive Director Amen Igbinosun. This season ushers in a time of transformation at JACK, with acclaimed Tony Award–winning artist Stew serving as JACK's Artist-in-Residence for 2025–2026.



On Friday, October 24, 2025, Stew opens the door on STEWDIO ZERO and begins his residency with a public performance at JACK. The evening will offer a rare retrospective of songs never before performed in New York or not heard in years, alongside brand new works-in-progress and spoken word. Equal parts concert, workshop, and riff, STEWDIO ZERO invites audiences into Stew's creative laboratory, where audiences witness songs and stories in the making. This event is the first in a series of projects that Stew will share throughout his residency, extending into 2026.



“Stew's work made me feel seen at a time when I was searching for a home in this art form. That kind of recognition changes you forever. To begin my first season with him as Artist in Residence is not just an honor, it is a homecoming. His presence is food for my soul, and we are absolutely thrilled to have him ignite this new chapter at JACK” says Amen Igbinosun, JACK's Executive Director.



Alongside Stew's residency, JACK will present two groundbreaking works this fall:



Sweet Blood by Camille Simone Thomas

November 6–8, 2025

Set in Jamaica in 1727, Sweet Blood follows three free Afro-Taíno Maroon sisters—Ris, Tanama, and Caona—as they confront love, land, lineage, and liberation in the shadow of colonization. This critical fabulation play reimagines the histories of women who resisted oppression, asking what it means to survive and resist in impossible circumstances.



Antonym: scenes of childhood by Sugar Vendil

November 15–16, 2025

In this immersive performance-installation, composer and interdisciplinary artist Sugar Vendil layers electro-acoustic music, movement, video, origami stars, and participatory elements like slam books and letter writing. Antonym: scenes of childhood invites audiences to step inside the memories and imaginative landscapes of childhood, where vulnerability and play become tools for transformation.



Together, these works reflect JACK's ongoing commitment to bold, risk-taking art that resonates with the present moment.“As we step into this new chapter, change is everywhere—the season is shifting, the world around us is shifting, and here at JACK, change is at the heart of what we do,” added Igbinosun. “I hope our audiences will join us this fall to celebrate Stew, Camille Simone Thomas, and Sugar Vendil, and to continue building JACK as a place where bold art meets bold community.”

