JACK Hosts Outdoor Candidate Forum For City Council District 35 Race

Brooklyn performance and civic space JACK announces an outdoor forum for the open City Council District 35 seat (currently held by Laurie Cumbo), which comprises parts of Fort Greene, Prospect Heights, Crown Heights and DUMBO, among other neighborhoods. The forum will be moderated by broadcast journalist Brian Vines, and there will be a chance for attendees to ask questions of the candidates.



The candidates are:



Renee Collymore (yet to confirm attendance)

Curtis Harris

Michael D Hollingsworth

Crystal Hudson

Deirdre M. Levy (yet to confirm)

Regina Kinsey (yet to confirm)

Hector Robertson



"We see the role of an arts space to also be a community space, connecting neighbors not only through performances, but also through conversations on issues of importance. This forum will be a chance for residents of the district to get to know the seven candidates for a seat that holds a great deal of power in determining our collective future." - Alec Duffy, founder and Co-Director of JACK.



Brian Vines is a Chicagoan by birth and a New Yorker by choice. After completing the Masters Program in Broadcast Journalism at Boston University's College of Communication he fetched coffee for some of the most respected journalists and news figures in the world during his tenure at CNN. After a stint in political communications Brian fell in love with his own reflection and reported for here! networks, NYC-TV, Brooklyn Independent Media, the internationally syndicated VJIAM show, and Broad Band Network3 among others. In addition to reporting, show running and producing Brian is also a skilled host and moderator of live events on topics ranging from contemporary memoir to police brutality. A dedicated cyclist, NPR subscriber, and podcast enthusiast, Brian can be spotted balling-on-a-budget, fighting the urge to binge watch and answering questions about his hair.