Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre Rebrands as EXPAND THE CANON, a New Nonprofit Dedicated to Equity in Classical Theater

Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre has officially rebranded as Expand the Canon, marking a new era for the Brooklyn-based company and affirming its long-standing mission: to reshape the classical theatre canon through advocacy, research, and restoration of plays by women and gender-expansive playwrights.

Founded over a decade ago, Hedgepig Ensemble made its name by reimagining classic texts through a feminist lens. But in 2020, the company launched its first annual Expand the Canon list, highlighting overlooked plays worthy of inclusion in the classical repertoire. Since then, the initiative has grown into a central pillar of the company’s work — and now becomes its full identity.

“We realized this wasn’t just a project — it was our future,” said Artistic Director Emily Lyon on a recent episode of the organization’s podcast. “Instead of doing feminist takes on existing classics, we can produce plays as they were written by women — and that’s truly thrilling.”

Expand the Canon (ETC) now operates as an advocacy nonprofit that connects theaters, educators, and artists to compelling, underproduced classics. Its work includes research, consulting, publishing, and partnerships with institutions like Classic Stage Company, Ma-Yi Theater Company, The Acting Company, and Classical Theatre of Harlem. Since 2020, ETC has:

Released five curated lists of classic plays by women and gender-expansive writers

Built a working research database of over 9,000 historic plays

Inspired productions, course syllabi, and academic research across the U.S. and abroad

Partnered with theaters nationwide, including a new collaboration with Island Shakespeare Festival

The organization’s new website and donation portal are now live at expandthecanon.com. Social media accounts have also transitioned to @etcclassics across platforms.

As ETC’s mission statement notes: “We don’t just celebrate forgotten classics — we demand their inclusion.”