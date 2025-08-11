HARP Theatricals to Present World Premiere Reading Of BOYS WILL BE DOGS By Al Groppi

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



HARP Theatricals will present the first-ever public reading of Boys Will Be Dogs, a new play by Al Groppi, directed by Heather Bildman with assistant direction by Susana Correa. This one-night only world premiere reading will take place Friday, August 23rd at 8:30PM at The Rat NYC. Admission is free, making it the perfect opportunity to gather friends, grab a drink, and experience daring new theatre in an intimate downtown venue.

Roommates Sloane, Blue and Teddy make up an odd support system for Sloane's teen brother Logan; they do their best, but they're adults with their own lives and they tend towards distraction. When Logan descends into radical misogyny following the start of his first relationship, they're unable to see the signs until it's too late and his behavior erupts into violence - leaving them to manage the fallout. "Boys Will Be Dogs" is a bystander story, told from the perspective of the roommates in the weeks preceding Logan's incident as his worsening psychology is mirrored by the worsening reactivity and violence of neighborhood dog Cupcake, one of Blue's dogwalking clients. With the lens of dog behavior and conditioning applied to the patriarchal mindset, "Boys Will Be Dogs" asks the audience to consider that any constructed set of social rules stems from neither biology nor destiny, but from social conditioning. And conditioning can always be broken.

"After developing the piece alone for two years, it's so surreal and thrilling to finally see it brought to life!" says playwright Al Groppi. "Working with our amazing cast, Heather and Susy, and the HARP team to collaborate on a new vision for the work has been so fulfilling and engaging, especially as we relate the piece to our own experiences with the altRight manosphere and how we've seen it interact with our generation and Gen Alpha."

The talented cast features Mia Angelique as Sloane, Jessie Heesacker as Blue, Renly Wilson as Teddy, Max Hunter as Logan, and Valeria Aceves as Robin.

HARP Theatricals (Helping Art Reach People) is a New York City-based theatre company dedicated to uplifting new voices by developing and producing original works in collaboration with playwrights, composers, and artists. Their mission is to provide a space where artists can explore and refine their work, fostering a collaborative process that supports the growth and realization of new creative visions.

Past production highlights include Evelyn: A New Musical (Dixon Place), The Lady Power Project: A Devised Song Cycle (Dixon Place), The Day The Sky Turned (The Tank), Death & Taxes (Virtual), The Yellow Wallpaper (Virtual), The Sunset Plays and Why Must We Pray Screaming (Dramatists Guild Foundation).