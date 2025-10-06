 tracker
HARP Theatricals Will Present Reading of ROUGH POETRY by Amelia Kennedy at The Rat NYC

A free one-night-only event will take place October 13 at 7 p.m..

HARP Theatricals will present a reading of ROUGH POETRY, a new work by Amelia Kennedy, directed by Allen MacLeod, on Sunday, October 13 at 7 p.m. at The Rat NYC in Dumbo, Brooklyn. Admission is free, offering audiences access to an intimate evening of new theatre.

About the Play

Rough Poetry tells the story of aspiring writers Adam and Mia, who meet one summer in New York City and instantly connect—until their differing responses to the pressures of professional artistry drive them apart. A decade later, Adam and Mia reunite after he receives devastating news, forcing them to confront the forces that have bound and divided them over the years.

Cast and Creative Team

The reading will feature Maggie Flaugher as Mia, Ean Schultz as Adam, and Gracie Connell reading stage directions. Directed by Allen MacLeod, the event will be produced by HARP Theatricals, a New York City-based theatre company dedicated to developing original works and uplifting emerging voices.

Event Details

This free reading will invite audiences to experience new storytelling in a welcoming, community-centered environment. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

For more information, visit HARPtheatricals.com.HARP Theatricals will present a free staged reading of Rough Poetry, a new play by Amelia Kennedy directed by Allen MacLeod, on October 13 at The Rat NYC in Dumbo. Starring Maggie Flaugher and Ean Schultz, the play follows two writers whose artistic ambitions and shared past collide after a decade apart.




