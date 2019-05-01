Gavin Rayna Russom's Fluid And Adventurous PHYSICALITY Announced At National Sawdust

Following PHYSICALITY #1: One Woman Show (Rough Mix), New York based multimedia artist, composer of electronic music, and National Sawdust 2018-19 Artist In Residence Gavin Rayna Russom returns to National Sawdust on May 11, 2019 at 10:00 PM for the second installment of PHYSICALITY: An Exploration of Embodiment in Three Remixes, a series of fluid and adventurous shows that seamlessly blend the rigor of avant garde classical music with the irresistible impulse to dance from the clubs where Russom honed her skills.

Gavin Rayna Russom built her star using the analog and digital synthesizer through producing a body of extremely influential art and music over the last 15 years. She is perhaps best known as the synthesist in the critically-acclaimed band LCD Soundsystem. Much of her work is informed by her deep relationship with the analog synthesizer, a tool she has applied herself to not only as a composer and player, but also as a designer and builder since 1999.

As a resident at National Sawdust Russom continues to delight in exploding restrictive boxes of genre and discipline. Moving fluidly between the worlds of academic composition and underground dance clubs, Russom brings stylistic open-mindedness to her series of residency shows at National Sawdust titled PHYSICALITY:

An Exploration of Embodiment in Three Remixes.

Much as a recording engineer might create several different mixes of the same track, these three shows present three different experiences centered on three interlinked questions about physicality: What does it mean to know something physically, in your body? What physical spaces can artists flourish in outside the rigid binary that separates concert hall from club floor? How can hiding in plain sight draw out the fertile potential for stealthily playful artistic explorations despite the chronic liability of societal exclusion?

PHYSICALITY #2: Dance Night [May 11 @ 10pm]:

Drawing from nearly two decades of experience playing in dance clubs internationally, Gavin Rayna Russom offers a longform DJ set zooming in on the significance of the nightclub as a place where artistic expression has been able to flourish outside the rigid structures of academia. Dance is central to this event, inviting listeners to react to music with their bodies in ways that have long been shunned by classical Eurocentric art music purists. With a through-line that tells Russom's own story of moving from studying composition to the underground club scene, PHYSICALITY #2: Dance Night will be a powerful, uniquely immersive event.

PHYSICALITY #3: One Woman Show (Club Mix) [September 12 @ 7:30pm]:

The electrifying final show of Gavin Rayna Russom's residency will be a dazzling fusion of the first two events. Moving from the raw and messy sketches of the opening show through the seamless energy of the second, this evening of music, light, and movement will synthesize all the elements Russom has been working with and will highlight a breathtaking new direction in her work. Don't miss this glorious capstone to Russom's defiantly unorthodox three show series!





