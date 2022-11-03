Fun Lovin' Criminals Come to Elsewhere in Brooklyn This Week
The performance is set for November 4.
This Fri, Nov 4 at 7:30 PM the Fun Lovin' Criminals will appear LIVE at Elsewhere - The Hall located at 599 Johnson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237.
Fun Lovin' Criminals' infectious blend of cinematic hip-hop, rock 'n' roll, blues-jazz, and latin-soul burst onto the New York music scene in 1996 with the release of the worldwide multi-platinum debut album 'Come Find Yourself' on EMI Records. Their debut single 'Scooby Snacks', famed for sampling Tarantino movies such as Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, spent 17 weeks on the Billboard chart, quickly achieving gold status in the US.
Related Stories View More Brooklyn Stories
More Hot Stories For You
Fun Lovin' Criminals Come to Elsewhere in Brooklyn This Week
November 3, 2022
This Fri, Nov 4 at 7:30 PM the Fun Lovin' Criminals will appear LIVE at Elsewhere - The Hall located at 599 Johnson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237.
Brooklyn Ballet Marks 20th Anniversary Season With Return To Kings Theatre For Culturally Inclusive Production Of THE NUTCRACKER
November 3, 2022
Brooklyn Ballet, a unique and interdisciplinary dance company that confronts convention and defies expectation, presents two performances of The Brooklyn Nutcracker, at the majestic Kings Theatre in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on Saturday, December 17, 2022.
The Avett Brothers, Bright Eyes, and More Coming In November To Kings Theatre
November 2, 2022
Kings Theatre will present a dynamic slate of shows this November in Brooklyn, NY.
Asian American Arts Alliance Launches New Magazine About AAPI Arts and Culture
November 2, 2022
The Asian American Arts Alliance (A4) has announced the launch of The Amp, an online magazine celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) arts and culture.
Winter Warm Up Holiday Jam with Monica Comes to the Kings Theatre
November 2, 2022
Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum artist Monica will be coming to Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre on Sunday, December 11 at 8PM for the 11th Winter Warm Up Holiday Jam.
November 3, 2022
This Fri, Nov 4 at 7:30 PM the Fun Lovin' Criminals will appear LIVE at Elsewhere - The Hall located at 599 Johnson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237.
Brooklyn Ballet Marks 20th Anniversary Season With Return To Kings Theatre For Culturally Inclusive Production Of THE NUTCRACKER
November 3, 2022
Brooklyn Ballet, a unique and interdisciplinary dance company that confronts convention and defies expectation, presents two performances of The Brooklyn Nutcracker, at the majestic Kings Theatre in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on Saturday, December 17, 2022.
The Avett Brothers, Bright Eyes, and More Coming In November To Kings Theatre
November 2, 2022
Kings Theatre will present a dynamic slate of shows this November in Brooklyn, NY.
Asian American Arts Alliance Launches New Magazine About AAPI Arts and Culture
November 2, 2022
The Asian American Arts Alliance (A4) has announced the launch of The Amp, an online magazine celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) arts and culture.
Winter Warm Up Holiday Jam with Monica Comes to the Kings Theatre
November 2, 2022
Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum artist Monica will be coming to Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre on Sunday, December 11 at 8PM for the 11th Winter Warm Up Holiday Jam.