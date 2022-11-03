Fun Lovin' Criminals Come to Elsewhere in Brooklyn This Week

This Fri, Nov 4 at 7:30 PM the Fun Lovin' Criminals will appear LIVE at Elsewhere - The Hall located at 599 Johnson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237.

Fun Lovin' Criminals' infectious blend of cinematic hip-hop, rock 'n' roll, blues-jazz, and latin-soul burst onto the New York music scene in 1996 with the release of the worldwide multi-platinum debut album 'Come Find Yourself' on EMI Records. Their debut single 'Scooby Snacks', famed for sampling Tarantino movies such as Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, spent 17 weeks on the Billboard chart, quickly achieving gold status in the US.