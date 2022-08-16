Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Flatbush Back-to-School Giveaway Announced At Kings Theatre

The event will be held at Kings Theatre on Saturday, August 20 from 11AM to 3PM. 

Aug. 16, 2022  
Kings Theatre will host the second annual Back-To- School Party in partnership with The Madison Square Boys & Girls Club, Flatbush Avenue BID, Church Avenue BID, Target, MetroPlus Health, Empire BlueCross BlueShield HealthPlus, Honeydew Drop, Cookies Department Store, McDonald's and Council Member Rita Joseph. The event will be held at Kings Theatre on Saturday, August 20 from 11AM to 3PM.

With generous support and donations from the event partners, attendees will be able to pick up free book bags filled with school supplies including pencils, folders, notepads, and more for students returning to the classroom this September. Supplies are limited, community members are encouraged to arrive early.

"We are thrilled to once again host a Back-To-School event for the Flatbush community" said Crystal Longo, General Manager of Kings Theatre. "The reality is the costs associated with a new school year can be a big challenge for many local families. We hope by providing these much-needed supplies that students will feel prepared and maybe even a little excited to return to the classroom."

In addition to the book bag and school supply giveaways, attendees are invited to enter a free raffle for the chance to win items including tickets to the upcoming performance of R.E.S.P.E.C.T. A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Kings Theatre on Saturday, October 8 or MasterChef Junior Live! on Sunday, October 9. Additional raffle items include a 12-Month Membership to Crunch Flatbush, a $250 Gift Certificate to Fisherman's Cove (Parkside Ave), a $50 gift certificate to the Flatbush Food Coop, and more. Raffle entry is free! DJ Quest is set to play music in the courtyard next to Kings Theatre starting at 11am.

"On behalf of the Church Avenue BID, Flatbush Avenue BID, and Honeydew Drop, we're gearing up for a great school year and we're glad to support this 2nd annual back-to-school community event," says Fabiola Santos-Gaerlan, owner of Honeydew Drop and Vice-Chair of the Church Avenue BID.

Additional support is provided by Crunch Flatbush, Fisherman's Cove (Parkside), Flatbush Food Coop, MACPC NYC, and Prospect Gymnastics.

More information is available here: https://www.kingstheatre.com/calendar/back-to-school-party-book-bag-giveaway/




The Brooklyn-based Asase Yaa African American Dance Theater, founded by Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation in 2002, will be premiering their new original musical It Was All a Dream, in celebration of the Foundation's 20th Anniversary on August 20, 2022 at 7pm at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center.
Kings Theatre is hosting the national tour of R.E.S.P.E.C.T. - the ultimate tribute to the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, October 6 – 8, 2022.
Kings Theatre will host the WE OUTSIDE COMEDY TOUR in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, November 25 at 8PM, featuring Gary Owen, Karlous Miller, Bill Bellamy, Tony Rock, Ryan Davis & Kelly Kellz.
Garden Level Theatre Co. will share the world premiere of 'Because the Grass Started to Breathe' by Max Mooney as part of their inaugural season. Led by two Jewish women, Dinah Rokhinson and Haley Fragen, Garden Level Theatre Co. (GLTC) is a grassroots arts laboratory seeking to merge the needs of both artist and audience to create a core of shared authorship through every production.
NOoSPHERE Arts presents WE ARE NATURE 2022: Patterns of Connection on August 27, 2022 from 7-9pm at the NOoSPHERE Arts Stage Roof, NYC and Kingsland Wildflowers at Broadway Stages, Brooklyn.