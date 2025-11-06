Final Extension Announced For David Cale’s BLUE COWBOY At The Bushwick Starr

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Bushwick Starr has announced a final extension of Blue Cowboy, written and performed by David Cale and directed by Les Waters, now running through November 22, 2025, at The Bushwick Starr (419 Eldert Street, Brooklyn). Performances take place Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

A world premiere from the acclaimed playwright and performer behind Harry Clarke, Lillian, and We’re Only Alive for a Short Amount of Time, Blue Cowboy follows a writer from New York who travels to Ketchum, Idaho, to work on a film script set in Sun Valley. His plans take a surprising turn after a chance encounter with an elusive ranch hand during the town’s annual “Trailing of the Sheep Festival.” The play is a candid and sexually explicit story of two men from very different worlds—one open about his life, the other shrouded in self-imposed mystery—who share an urgent need to connect. Cale performs the story in his characteristic blend of emotional openness, humor, and lyrical narration.

The production’s creative team includes set and props design by Colleen Murray, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Mextly Couzin, and sound design by Tei Blow. Siena Yusi serves as stage manager, with Maia Tivony as assistant stage manager and Noah Willis-Hogan as assistant Costume Designer. The line producer is Lucy Jackson, and artwork for the production is by Brenna O’Brien.

Blue Cowboy was commissioned by The Sun Valley Playwright’s Residency, a special initiative of The Community Library’s Hemingway Writer-in-Residence program in association with Sawtooth Productions. The play’s development was also supported through a residency and workshop performance at Ancram Center for the Arts, directed by Jeffrey Mousseau and Paul Ricciardi.

Tickets for Blue Cowboy are available at thebushwickstarr.org.