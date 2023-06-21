Experimental Bitch And JACK to Hold Open Call for BITCHIN HEALS Program

Bitchin' Heals is a week of diverse programming curated by x that amplifies disabled joy; centering disabled artists and prioritizing event accessibility.
Experimental Bitch is seeking artists, cultural workers, activists, merchants and more to join our second annual Bitchin' Heals program co-presented with JACK in Brooklyn from August 10th through August 13th, 2023.
Bitchin' Heals is a week of diverse programming curated by x (artist, organizer) that amplifies disabled joy; centering disabled artists and prioritizing event accessibility. Created by and for disabled people, LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, intersex, asexual) people, and Black people, Indigenous people, and people of color, Bitchin' Heals serves as a vessel to increase community access to resources, bridge gaps across the 8 dimensions of wellness, and ultimately reduce mortality rates among oppressed populations by providing tools, techniques, tips, and tricks to achieving self-determination. In a world that does not want us to succeed, what if we survived and thrived, despite it all? From the tangible to the ephemeral, all sentient beings deserve the right to pursue our happiness.
SUBMISSION DETAILS
Click Here for an Audio Recording of Submission Details
SUBMISSION OPEN FROM JUNE 21ST THROUGH JULY 10TH
The Open Call includes categories in:
Performance
Visual art presentation/gallery
Cultural/educational workshops
Merchant/vendors.
*Artists may apply to more than one category.
Access the Application Form Here!
The Bitchin Heals curatorial committee led by artist/curator x senn-yuen is keen on works that can be described by 1 or more of the following:
Engaging and accessible for disabled audiences
Experimental, avant-garde, post-post-modern
Illuminating on seldom spoken about topics/themes
GAY, queer, trans, anti-capitalist, anti-establishment, anti-white supremacy, anti-cishetero-patriarchy
The BITCHIN HEALS program will provide:
Up to 3 hours of tech time at JACK with lighting and sound
$180 artist stipend
Marketing and Press
Set up and breakdown
Photo/video documentation
For an audio recording of the application click here!
SUBMISSIONS CLOSE JULY 10TH
Have questions or need accommodations for this application? Email us at info_at_experimentalbitchpresents_dot_com or direct message us on Instagram at_experimentalbitchnyc
For video or audio responses to the open call, please click this link
