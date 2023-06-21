Experimental Bitch And JACK to Hold Open Call for BITCHIN HEALS Program

Bitchin' Heals is a week of diverse programming curated by x that amplifies disabled joy; centering disabled artists and prioritizing event accessibility.

Jun. 21, 2023

Experimental Bitch is seeking artists, cultural workers, activists, merchants and more to join our second annual Bitchin' Heals program co-presented with JACK in Brooklyn from August 10th through August 13th, 2023.

Bitchin' Heals is a week of diverse programming curated by x (artist, organizer) that amplifies disabled joy; centering disabled artists and prioritizing event accessibility. Created by and for disabled people, LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, intersex, asexual) people, and Black people, Indigenous people, and people of color, Bitchin' Heals serves as a vessel to increase community access to resources, bridge gaps across the 8 dimensions of wellness, and ultimately reduce mortality rates among oppressed populations by providing tools, techniques, tips, and tricks to achieving self-determination. In a world that does not want us to succeed, what if we survived and thrived, despite it all? From the tangible to the ephemeral, all sentient beings deserve the right to pursue our happiness.

SUBMISSION DETAILS

Click Here for an Audio Recording of Submission Details

SUBMISSION OPEN FROM JUNE 21ST THROUGH JULY 10TH

The Open Call includes categories in:

  1. Performance

  2. Visual art presentation/gallery

  3. Cultural/educational workshops

  4. Merchant/vendors.

*Artists may apply to more than one category.

Access the Application Form Here!

The Bitchin Heals curatorial committee led by artist/curator x senn-yuen is keen on works that can be described by 1 or more of the following:

  • Engaging and accessible for disabled audiences

  • Experimental, avant-garde, post-post-modern

  • Illuminating on seldom spoken about topics/themes

  • GAY, queer, trans, anti-capitalist, anti-establishment, anti-white supremacy, anti-cishetero-patriarchy

The BITCHIN HEALS program will provide:

  • Up to 3 hours of tech time at JACK with lighting and sound

  • $180 artist stipend

  • Marketing and Press

  • Set up and breakdown

  • Photo/video documentation

APPLY NOW!

For an audio recording of the application click here!

SUBMISSIONS CLOSE JULY 10TH

Have questions or need accommodations for this application? Email us at info_at_experimentalbitchpresents_dot_com or direct message us on Instagram at_experimentalbitchnyc

For video or audio responses to the open call, please click this link

and submit your recording(s).



