Eno River Players Unveils 2025-2026 Season: Prophecy And Apocalypse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Eno River Players revealed the lineup today of their 2025-2026 season, "Prophecy and Apocalypse," featuring three productions that ask: what would it really mean for the world to end? What kind of messages would we want to leave for the far future? Are there prophets waving to our ring cameras? Does God even care?

A Brooklyn-based theater company dedicated to revitalizing classical theater in America, The Eno River Players will present both reinterpretations of classic works and world premiere plays this season.

The season opens with The Angel That Troubled the Waters, a collection of early-career short plays by Thornton Wilder, running October 9-12, 2025 at Target Margin Theater, 232 52nd Street in Brooklyn. These rarely-produced shorts offer glimpses of a divine world.

Twelve Minor Prophets, a new play by Charlie Mayhew and Leo Egger, will run February 12-28, 2026 at JILL@JACK, 20 Putnam Avenue in Brooklyn. Based on the Book of the Twelve from the Bible, the play translates ancient prophetic voices into a madcap revue of early Jewish history that begs the question: is God really finished with us?

The season concludes with The Book of Record of the Time Capsule of Cupaloy, another premiere by Mayhew and Egger inspired by the 1939 World's Fair, with performances scheduled for late spring 2026 at a location to be announced. Based on a book of instructions to open the Westinghouse Time Capsule in the year 6939, this show looks to the distant future and what we would choose to remember about our lives now.

"In a world where our normal state is sleepwalking, theater remains one of the few places where wonder is still possible," said Founding Artistic Director Leo Egger. "These plays lean into a spirit of childlike make-believe that has the potential to make us feel real again..."

"The Eno River Players make new theater that never fails to startle and entertain; their playful, thoughtful work bodes a bright future for American arts," said Target Margin Theater's Founding Artistic Director David Herskovits.

The company is also excited to invite one and all to additional events this season as they expand their community in New York, including a Christmas play at Caveat on the LES on Saturday, December 20.

In the spirit of The Eno River Players' commitment to making meaningful theater accessible to all, the company maintains affordable ticket pricing and sliding-scale options for all productions. The company believes that theater is most exciting when artists can make lots of work quickly and audiences can see it cheaply.