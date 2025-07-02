Elf Power & More Confirmed for Inaugural BAZOOKA! FEST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brooklyn jangle-noise-pop band Sunshine Convention has announced their inaugural music festival BAZOOKA! FEST is taking place August 3rd at The Meadows in Brooklyn, NY.

BAZOOKA! FEST will be headlined by the indie-rock group Elf Power along with appearances from New Zealand jangle-pop cult favorites The Moles, lo-fi pop legend Kleenex Girl Wonder, and more to be announced.

Also playing are Philadelphia’s acclaimed alt-pop band Golden Apples, Slumberland’s jangle-pop revivalists The Laughing Chimes, Pittsburgh’s alt-rock collective Ex Pilots, DIY guitar-pop phenoms Good Flying Birds, and rising NYC artists including the twangy lo-fi group Bullseye, power-pop trio The Rainclouds, melodic noise-rockers Star Card, and singer-songwriter Kira Skye.

A limited number of Early Bird Presale tickets are available now to purchase for $25 (plus fees). Once those are sold out, regular ticket prices will be $35 or $40 at the door. Tickets can be purchased here.

