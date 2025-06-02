EVERYBOOTY Returns to BAM for Brooklyn Pride with Four-Floor Queer Day Rave

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After a six-year hiatus, Everybooty, BAM’s celebrated Pride party, will return Sunday, June 15, 2025, from 5:00 to 10:00 PM, transforming BAM Fisher into a four-floor immersive takeover spotlighting New York City’s queer nightlife, artistry, and activism.

Curated by nightlife impresario Robert Phillip Smith (Hot For You, SHEILA) in association with Brooklyn Pride, this year’s iteration blends underground club culture with community dialogue and queer creative expression. Spatial design is by Devanté Melton with lighting by Siobáhn Maïa.

The evening’s programming spans music, live performance, art installations, and social conversation:

The Club features dance floor sets from NYC legends Kim Anh and Michael Magnan.

The Salon offers live music by Sunny Cheeba and two community-led conversations: Body Talk, moderated by Viva Ruiz (Thank God For Abortion), with Ceyenne Doroshow, Yves Tong Nguyen, and Sasha Cohen Beyond the Bar, moderated by Ora Wise (Queer Aperitivo), with Hena Mustafa, Elias Rischmawi, Ryann Holmes, and Karen Song

The Flea hosts a marketplace of queer artisans and vintage vendors.

The Roof caps the night with sunset cocktails and music by CarlosKilledIt and boy problem.

Held during Brooklyn Pride weekend, Everybooty aims to be more than a party—it’s a gathering of queer joy, resistance, and community care.

Comments

Best Lighting Design - Live Standings Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 19% Mark Henderson - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds