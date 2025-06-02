EVERYBOOTY Returns to BAM for Brooklyn Pride with Four-Floor Queer Day Rave

The evening’s programming spans music, live performance, art installations, and social conversation.
After a six-year hiatus, Everybooty, BAM’s celebrated Pride party, will return Sunday, June 15, 2025, from 5:00 to 10:00 PM, transforming BAM Fisher into a four-floor immersive takeover spotlighting New York City’s queer nightlife, artistry, and activism.
Curated by nightlife impresario Robert Phillip Smith (Hot For You, SHEILA) in association with Brooklyn Pride, this year’s iteration blends underground club culture with community dialogue and queer creative expression. Spatial design is by Devanté Melton with lighting by Siobáhn Maïa.
The evening’s programming spans music, live performance, art installations, and social conversation:
The Club features dance floor sets from NYC legends Kim Anh and Michael Magnan.
The Salon offers live music by Sunny Cheeba and two community-led conversations:
Body Talk, moderated by Viva Ruiz (Thank God For Abortion), with Ceyenne Doroshow, Yves Tong Nguyen, and Sasha Cohen
Beyond the Bar, moderated by Ora Wise (Queer Aperitivo), with Hena Mustafa, Elias Rischmawi, Ryann Holmes, and Karen Song
The Flea hosts a marketplace of queer artisans and vintage vendors.
The Roof caps the night with sunset cocktails and music by CarlosKilledIt and boy problem.
Held during Brooklyn Pride weekend, Everybooty aims to be more than a party—it’s a gathering of queer joy, resistance, and community care.
