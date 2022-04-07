EPIC Players Stages THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

EPIC Players, a Brooklyn-based neurodiverse theater company, will bring their distinctive brand of showmanship to the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theater at A.R.T./NY theater for nine performances and one preview in May as they perform the beloved musical comedy The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.



The actors of EPIC Players have the same passion for singing and stage as any other theater group but they also have the added prism of being part of a theater company comprised of neurodiverse actors.



Neurodiversity can include a number of experiences, including the autism spectrum and ADHD. EPIC also is inclusive of actors who experience disabilities such as visual impairment and chronic illness, and is open to neurotypical actors and those without disabilities.



"Spelling Bee is a great show for us!" says EPIC's founder and executive director, Aubrie Therrien, who is directing the production. "I love when we are able to put on a show that allows our actors to embody characters, not caricatures, but individuals who have a bold perspective on the world and something to say about how they engage with it. Plus, the songs are fabulous and the story is full of heart, just like our actors."



The nine shows will begin at 7:00 pm on weeknights and 2:00pm on weekends starting on May 12th and will run through May 22nd at the theater, which is located at 502 West 53rd Street in Manhattan.



The cast will dig into the diverse catalog of songs, including the eponymous opening number, the high-energy "Pandemonium", and the heartbreaking "The I Love You Song".



"This show is perfect for EPIC," says EPIC Player Sarah Kaufman, who is playing "Olive's Mom" in Spelling Bee. "The characters may not have been written to be neuro-divergent, but they are quirky, precocious, and hyper-focused on their goals, all things this neurodiverse cast can definitely relate to."



They added "I wasn't diagnosed with Autism until I was in my early 20s, partially because the original diagnostic parameters are based on male children, and I was assigned female at birth. Another hurdle was the logistical and financial trouble of being diagnosed as an adult. But the deeper understanding of self, and the incredible community I've found in EPIC, have been well worth the effort."



Adds Conor Tague, whose initial autism diagnosis at childhood indicated that he would not be able to speak or read, "My character is William Barfee, and he's very particular about how his name is pronounced. He also uses a 'magic foot' technique to help him spell out the words, wears distinctive socks and is generally perceived by others to be rude and condescending. But that's not who he is, he's kind underneath it all, and being misunderstood in that way is something that a lot of people who experience neurodiversity are familiar with."



Adds Therrien, "These characters may not have been explicitly written as neurodiverse, but when a theater company like ours portrays them, well, they are neurodiverse."



Prior to opening night, the Players will put on a special preview performance for New York City Public School students from District 75. Known as "D75 Night at the Theater", this performance takes on special resonance as many of the D75 students experience disabilities or autism.



EPIC is celebrating its 5th anniversary this spring. On April 2nd, which is World Autism Awareness Day, the theater company performed a cabaret of songs at Lincoln Center. Throughout its history, EPIC Playes has presented a number of adored productions, such as Peter and the Starcatcher, Little Shop of Horrors, The Tempest, and The Little Prince, and held annual cabarets at Joe's Pub.



"Seeing our Players on stage is an awe-inspiring experience," says Ellie Sondock, who serves as the assistant choreographer of Spelling Bee. "The varied life stories that they bring to the table make every performance so special and unforgettable to neurotypical audience members. But equally important is that they can be role models to other neurodiverse people. We hope that is as meaningful to our communities as it is to us."



So, how do you spell inclusive theater? E-P-I-C!