Dwana Smallwood Performing Arts Center Reopens In Preparation For THE HEART OF BROOKLYN Spring Dance Series

After enduring a mandatory year-long studio closure due to the pandemic, the Dwana Smallwood Performing Arts Center will reopen its doors on April 5, 2021 in preparation for its highly-anticipated Heart of Brooklyn Spring Dance Series.

The Series spans from April 5 to June 26 and offers a hybrid schedule of in-person and virtual technique classes in ballet, modern and hip-hop, including live stream workshops taught by acclaimed artists such as Matthew Rushing and Buddha Stretch.

DSPAC's Heart of Brooklyn Spring Dance Series kicks off on April 5 with in-person drop-in classes at the studio, followed by virtual options, such as on-demand classes and guest workshops streamed live and available to students everywhere.

Brooklyn's Best: International dance icon Dwana A. Smallwood is ready to open the doors of her Bed-Stuy studio to the world during the Heart of Brooklyn Spring Dance Series.

"We closed our doors for what seemed like an eternity, so having the ability to progress to our live reopening phase is quite a blessing," shared Dwana A. Smallwood, Founder and Executive Director of DSPAC. "We're bringing the pulse of the arts back to Bed-Stuy with our Dance Series, but this time, we're expanding our reach to connect with students internationally through our social media and virtual platforms," she continued.

A former premier dancer with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Founding Dance Program Director for the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, Smallwood hopes to utilize the Heart of Brooklyn Spring Dance Series as a vessel to inspire the masses and promote the prioritization of dance for future generations. "Though Brooklyn is definitely home, my colleagues and I are committed to resuscitating the arts around the world," she said. "Dance is a universal healing agent that has provided us with so much life and vitality, so we hope our passion for our craft emanates into the homes of dance students everywhere," she continued.

Virtual options for the Heart of Brooklyn Spring Dance Series are below:

DSPAC's On-Demand Spring Dance Classes

Available on April 26, 2021 | $20 per class

Pre-recorded, downloadable ballet, modern, and hip-hop classes taught by DSPAC instructors.

Click here to view full schedule or purchase classes.

Live Stream Workshops with Dance Luminaries

May 1 - June 12, 2021 | $25 per workshop

Guest instructors include Matthew Rushing (Modern / Jazz), Dr. Darian Parker (West African Dance), Glenn Allen Sims (Modern), Linda Celeste Sims (Ballet), Buddha Stretch (Hip-Hop), Oludare Bernard (Orisha Dance), and Kariamu Welsh (Umfundalai Dance).

Click here to read artist biographies, view full schedule or purchase workshops.